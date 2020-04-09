WATCH: Durban Artists Unite in lockdown

A GROUP of Durban musicians are tugging at heart strings with a music video on social media aimed at encouraging one and all during the current Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Confined to their homes and not being able to go out to share their art, they've compiled a video collage of them performing Michael Jackson's hit song, We Are The World.

The video, filmed entirely on smartphones, was produced by David Govender, music director of 2Unique - a Durban based band.

It features local artists Ashleigh Joseph, Just Eddie, Clinton Philander, Janice Joseph, Tyran Devraj, Tobi L, Leesa Gerald, Eston Lloyd, Jodene Thring-Cochrane, Jamy-Lee Simons, Stay-Lee Govender, Bruce M. Eaves, Elinor Chellan, Yolanda, Kerry-Cherry, Will B, Rodger Peters, Candy Chetty, and Renae Celeste Soobiah.

The singers individually recorded themselves whilst in isolation, and Govender assembled the clips into this great track.

Lennon Naidoo, 2Unique's Band Manager, said throughout history, musicians have come together to send messages of hope and unity during trying times.



"With the current global crisis we are facing, 2Unique and our management agency, iCandy Creative Solutions, felt strongly that we need to do what we do best - and that’s bring people together with love and inspiration.



"Our vision for this collaboration was to unite local talent, as we want to share the message of unity, and do our bit to give our fans the hope that a better day is coming, and in the meanwhile there is still so much good that can come out of this lockdown period," he said.



Naidoo said the most important message is that we are stronger together.



"Especially as South Africans, we have come through so much as a nation, so we have so much wisdom to share with the world right now. This collaboration is our message that together, we can overcome any difficulty we face.



After reaching out to their network of 35 artists, 22 responded with enthusiasm, to be a part of the collaboration, said Naidoo.



"We then created an online group and everyone sent through their audio file contributions. David Govender, our musical director, edited and produced the material in his studio. The result is what is going viral at the moment. The music industry is a competitive one, yet during this time, we were able to come together based on our love and our passion for what we do. This is the power of music.



"We want our fans and their loved ones to know that there is always hope, so long as we support each other. It’s in the little things - just sending someone a song can bring so much love and joy to their day. We can all support each other in these small, meaningful ways. We have to stay positive, stay safe and respect the lockdown rules and regulations. So hang in there people, we’ll all be together again soon," said Naidoo.



Singer Roger Peters said during this time South Africa and the world at large need a boost in morale.



"Participating in the video with all my fellow artists is a means of contributing toward peace, love and happiness especially with what's going on in the world right now. It's what we all need. As musicians we can't go out and express our art (during lockdown) and this is an avenue to do it."



Watch the Durban Artists Unite video here.

