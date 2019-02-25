To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Rumours that a 19-year-old mosque in Effingham was petrol bombed in the early hours of Monday morning has been denied.



The manager of the mosque Mohamed Ashraf said according to the fire department preliminary investigation said it was not a petrol bomb.





"It seems a liquid was thrown into the building and a match was lit.”





Police are still on scene investigating what could have led to the fire that damaged the prayer area of the Faizane Mariam Musjid .





A case of arson has been opened.









“The fire happened at 12.45am and my main concern was the staff inside the mosque but luckily they woke up and managed to escape," said Ashraf.





Ashraf added since the fire, scores of worships have visited the mosque with tears in their eyes.





“This is God's house, how can someone do this.”





Ashraf said they will now have to pick up the pieces.





Daily prayer will continue at the back of the mosque.





