Durban - Seven people charged for allegedly dealing and manufacturing in drugs to the value of R50 million appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. The accused - Zainudeen Abrahams,52, Malicent Skippers, 33, Natasha September, 32, Joseph Groenewald,39, Jamie May,33, Stephinie Hamke,25, and Randall Jacobs, 36, will remain in police custody.

The seven, who live in Cape Town are due back in court next Monday and will be held at the Durban Central SAPS.



On Friday night members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit together with the eThekwini inner south clusters provincial drug and firearm unit swooped on an alleged drug lab operating from a warehouse in Springfield Park, Durban.

Four people were arrested during the raid and were allegedly found manufacturing the drugs.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said four of the accused had been working on a machine producing capsules thought to contain heroin.

Naidoo added that police also found a tablet press machine, about 10 000 mandrax tablets, 60 dyes, and about 40 000 empty capsules.

Thereafter members proceeded to a home in Westville, where another three of the accused were nabbed.

Approximately 20kg of methaqualone (mandrax) powder was found at the property.

