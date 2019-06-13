Screengrab from video

Durban - A video currently trending on social media on rituals for fallen gang members is eliciting interesting responses from the public. The video uploaded by Bevin Stanley with the caption 'This is how its done Please Phoenix' shows men gathered around a casket at a funeral.

The men are seen flashing signs and stomping their feet around the casket.

The video has garnered more than 33k views and almost 350 shares on Facebook and comes after the death and publicised funeral of Phoenix Bloods gangs boss Kalvin Perisamy.

Perisamy was gunned down a week ago at Gateway Shopping Mall. He died at the scene.

A video of Kelvin's funeral which was held on Saturday in Phoenix was posted on Dala u Crew .

According to the Daily News a group of alleged gang members formed a circle outside the venue of the funeral where they flashed prison gang signs and performed a ritual for fallen gang members.

Perisamy's customised red casket added colour to the funeral proceedings which saw several associates shouting "horsh Kalvin" as the casket was loaded into the hearse.

Facebook users commented:

Eugene Lee Reddy: I saw my friends granny in the video...screaming hosh hosh....and my friend is 40yrs old.

Shenice Bella Narainsamy: Sounds like they spraying doom.

Kalvin Reddy: These Phoenix ous (sic) must do it properly or don't do it at all.

