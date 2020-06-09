Watching a show ‘Live’ takes on a new meaning

LIFESTYLE - THE Covid-19 pandemic might have stifled the entertainment industry but now is the time to maximise online strategies in order to build your brand, says the man officially dubbed African Social Media Star of the year. Preven Reddy, aka Aunty Shamilla, recently bagged the title at the 33rd Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. He is popularly known for ruling the social media space with his alter ego Aunty Shamilla - a brand he built through social media and which led to his career snowballing into success. Reddy shared his thoughts on artists who are still unlikely to work live on stage until level 1 of the lockdown, and the trend where they are taking their craft to live online platforms. “A lot of comics are going live and doing their stand-up shows on social media. I think it’s a great idea.

“A lot of stand-ups are not necessarily content creators, so the merging of those two roles (live performance and social media) in this day and age is a great way to keep their craft alive.”

He said that for many artists, going live on Facebook and Instagram was a good way to build on established relationships, create new relationships and evolve as comics.

“What’s nice about doing these lives, and having your fans who already follow you, is that it is easier for them to share your talents.

“For example, previously, if I followed someone and they were doing a live show, it would be harder to convince a friend to leave their home to watch someone they don’t know at a live show.

“But in the current environment, in this whole online live space, I can say: ‘This is the artist I was telling you about. He will be doing a live show at this time on Instagram. Check him out.’

“These lives on Instagram and Facebook make artists more accessible to new audiences.”

Reddy said that, in turn, meant people would be more prone to watching a live performance after the lockdown.

Doing live shows on social media was particularly good for comedy as one could see the audience’s reaction immediately.

This was as close as it could get to performing live on stage.

“You see people’s comments streaming in, as they express what they think about a certain joke Now that we are living in a space where we have to do lives, we are connecting with an audience on a deeper level this way.

“We are now understanding what the audience likes and dislikes about our comedy and routines. And we understand more about ourselves as artists and as brands.”

Reddy said the trend of putting live shows on social media had taken off globally in a short space of time.

“Artists have been doing concerts across the globe. Disney is doing a great job of the Disney ABC singalong lives, getting different actors and artists to perform their classic Disney hits.

“In theatre, Broadway is doing certain live concerts of their musicals and they are doing live class reunions, read-throughs and re-enactments.

“Broadway is closed until September, so a lot of those live-streams and online concerts, where they are accepting donations, are going to the actors and theatre funds that were set up.”

Reddy said in South Africa, a number of artists and organisations were also doing live shows.

“I think at the moment, online live-streaming performances are in its trial-and-error phase.

“A lot of comedians, promoters and fans, who usually back the performers, are all trying to see what is going to be the most effective way forward in the next phase of comedy, which is basically being online until we get to level 1.”

