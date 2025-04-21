Water quality testing at Durban beaches: safe and unsafe swimming areas identified

Recent water quality testing by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) has revealed which Durban beaches are safe for swimming and which pose health risks due to elevated E. coli levels. The IWWT, at the Durban University of Technology, recently undertook water quality testing across Durban beaches ahead of the long weekends this month.

Professor Faizal Bux, Director of the IWWT, said the water samples were collected and analysed from various swimming and non-swimming beaches across Durban to get accurate information. Bux said the microbiological analysis found four beaches - Umhlanga Lighthouse, North Beach, Golden Mile, and uShaka Beach - had shown acceptable levels of E.coli and were considered safe for recreational and swimming activities. “However, the report had also indicated that six beaches recorded 'poor' water quality, with elevated E. coli levels, rendering them unsuitable for public swimming. The IWWT strongly advised against any recreational use of these beaches until further testing confirms improved conditions," said Bux in a statement.

A detailed map outlining the microbiological water quality results for each beach have been made available to assist beachgoers in choosing safe recreational spots during the school holidays and long weekends. “Of particular concern was the water quality at the mouth of the Umgeni River, which continues to reflect critically high levels of E. coli. This area has historically been a hotspot for contamination and surrounding beaches remain unsuitable for swimming due to the ongoing pollution risks,” added Bux. The six beaches with poor water quality are Westbrook beach, Bronze beach, Virginia beach, Umgeni river, Blue Lagoon beach and Addington beach. Bux said that routine water testing was essential, especially for the health of the public.

“Our team at the IWWT conducts these tests regularly, especially ahead of busy holiday periods, to help protect public health. As an institute grounded in scientific integrity and public service, we are committed to providing transparent, research-based data that informs both the public and relevant authorities,” said Bux. In eThekwini Municipality’s beach status update on April 15, they said Westbrook beach had poor water quality and should remain closed. However, they deemed Bronze beach to have acceptable water quality, while Addington had excellent water quality.