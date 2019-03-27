A screenshot of the schedule which the City says is a hoax.

Durban - The City said that a water "rationing" schedule doing its rounds on social media affecting areas in the North Coast is a hoax. Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson confirmed the schedule was not sent by the City and asked residents to ignore the circulation which had the eThekwini Municipality logo on it.

The schedule lists areas in Tongaat and Verulam and La Mercy which could face daily water cuts for up to eight hours at a time.

A Tongaat resident who sent this to the Post on Sunday was up in arms regarding the schedule stating: "We didn't have water for two days and now they give us a schedule for water shedding."

"The times are ridiculous. As it is we have such a hard time on Saturday without water and not getting tankers in our area, now we have to deal with this."

Mayisela said though the schedule was a hoax, the City appealed for residents to use water sparingly and reduce the demand.

"This is a hoax message and the city is not at water shedding yet. We are however appealing to our residents to reduce demand because the power outages resulted in a strain to our water distribution system."

Residents were left without water for up to three days when the water supply shut off on Thursday. In a desperate scramble, folk drove to Westbrook Beach to fill buckets and bottles from the outdoor shower facilities.

At the weekend, frustrated residents protested in Gandhi’s Hill with burning debris demanding that water be returned. A tanker that arrived late on Sunday night was also attacked and crashed into a local temple.

On Monday morning, the city decided to turn on the taps but unhappy residents called for an urgent meeting to address the dire situation.

POST