First day of the trial, Shailendra Sukhraj is supported by Pastor Cyril Pillay and his father at the Durban High Court. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - Speaking ahead of the murder trial of his daughter, Shailendra Sukhraj said he was taking it one day at a time. Sukhraj arrived a short while ago at the Durban High Court.

His father and pastor Cyril Pillay are offering him support.

Sadia's mother has not arrived.

The family are wearing some piece of orange clothing as part of the campaign #StandUpForSadia which was observed days after the little girl's murder in May 2018. People were encouraged to wear orange in support.

Sadia was killed during a hijacking outside her grandparents home in Shallcross.

She had been on her way to school when hijackers took her father's car with her in it.

Details of who fired the fatal shot that killed the Everest Heights Primary school pupil are expected to be revealed during the trial which is set down until February 28.

Sibonelo Mkhize, 35, faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The State is expected to call 8 witnesses including Shailendra.

