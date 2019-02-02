Resident Minther Bedesi, mother of Molly Bhowanipersad, ensures all the items she keeps outside are chained and locked every day.

Durban - TO safeguard their belongings from theft, the residents of Gypsey Avenue in Nagina have chained their rubbish bins, garden tools and clothes lines. Even their cooking pots are not safe. They claim that thieves are using a stormwater tunnel that provides easy access from an informal settlement in Thornwood to their neighbourhood.

“They watch from the bush and wait for us to leave home,” said Surehena Kalijee, whose premises was burgled three times last year.

“In August they took my sons’ Xbox, my AMC pots and all my granddaughter’s shoes. Nothing is safe,” said Kalijee, adding that their fishing rods, outside pipes, and fruit from the trees were also stolen.

The unemployed mother of five said her sons often worked night shift and they constantly called to check up on her and the rest of the family.

Her son, Dewyne, said informal dwellers walked through the tunnel, which is estimated to be around a kilometre long, and targeted their homes.

“This is easy access for them and the bush is so long that you cannot spot them entering or leaving,” said Dewyne.

Neighbour Sharitha Ramrathan, 53, said she had not been a victim of theft, but was also afraid of living in the area. “There’s vacant land nearby where the invaders have been trying to set up their homes.

“They are here almost every Sunday in their numbers. When we hear them, we peep through our windows and they then pelt stones at our property.

“They recently attempted to assault a neighbour because they believed he reported their activities to the city’s Land Invasion Unit. They threatened that they would come for us and our homes if any one of us did this again.”

A herb farmer working in the area since 2004 said he had 3.2 hectares of land but only used 0.8.

“Everything used to be safe, but not anymore. They steal whatever they can, mostly at night, and think nothing of it. We work hard for what we have. It’s not like things just dropped onto our laps,” said Manilall Ramsak, aged 67.

“They stole my garden hoe, spades and a 100m hose pipe that I just bought last month for R1 600.”

Molly Bhowanipersad, 50, leaves nothing to chance. Her bin, gas stove and plastic buckets that she keeps outside are chained.

“They enter my yard and go shopping. They even had the audacity to steal a bucket with my Surf washing powder. That’s how bad it is. These people cannot afford to live, so they come to take from our homes when we ourselves cannot afford much either.”

Bhowanipersad said a neighbour’s home had been targeted last week, while they went to the clinic to collect medication.

“They took the TV, jewellery and other small things. They tried their luck at another home the following day but the owners arrived, knew something was wrong and hooted. From my house, I watched as the robbers ran down the pathway where the stormwater tunnel is located.”

About 50 homes are located in Gypsey Avenue. Some residents said they only reported break-ins - not the theft of smaller, outside items.

Acting chairperson of the Nagina Phase One Township, Lorraine Poorun, added: “Every second or third day a crime is being committed. The residents have partnered with a private security company for protection. It hasn’t totally reduced the crime but we are hoping we can reclaim our community.”

Speaking on allegations of land invasion, eThekwini Municipality spokesperso Msawakhe Mayisela said they would do everything to protect the rights of residents and businesses within the ambit of the law. The police had not commented at the time of publication.

