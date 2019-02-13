CELEBRITY couples are always being scrutinised. Where they eat, vacation, and especially their relationship ups and downs often have a mass following.

After two of the biggest weddings in Bollywood captured headlines last year – Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra/Nick Jonas – here’s a look at four other celebrity couples who are making news over their relationships and rumoured weddings.





* Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar: Far from playing the usual duck-and-dive games that celebs usually do, when it comes to making their relationship public, this couple have openly shared their affections and love for each other on social media. Their first major public appearance was at Padukone and Singh’s wedding reception in Mumbai.





*Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: The couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight since last year. They were seen around town together, and at an airport, with speculation that they had returned from a holiday to celebrate the actress’s 45th birthday. But it wasn’t until Kapoor hinted during a TV interview that he was in a relationship and interested in marriage that tongues started wagging about their status.





*Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur: The ever-elusive, and arguably the most wanted bachelor of Bollywood has been careful never to reveal too much about his private life. But his relationship with Vantur has also been very public. The Romanian model and TV presenter – and soon to be Bollywood actress, according to rumours – is almost always snapped at Khan’s side. She has even been seen at family functions and working out at the gym with Khan and his brother, Arbaaz.

Pictures: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube





*Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Despite their initial denial of a relationship, the couple made it publicly official last year. It was after Bhatt posted a picture of them together at Sonam K Ahuja’s wedding reception that Kapoor followed suit and admitted as much in an interview with GQ India. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over-speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space,” he was quoted as saying. But that’s not how fans and tinsel town see things, as they are tipped to marry this year.