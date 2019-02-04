Durban - Management at Wentworth Hospital have asked patients to be patient following repairs to certain parts of the hospital due to infrastructural damage from a freak storm that took place two years ago. Samke Khumalo, from the KZN Department of Health issued a statement on behalf of the hospital on Monday stating that disruptions of services were kept to a minimum since July but from February 1, a new phase of repairs had begun on the MOPD building.

"This will require the Acute and Chronic MOPD Services to be temporarily relocated to the Rehabilitation Building ((Physiotherapy/Social Work building next to the kitchen).

"The Pharmacy Department and Admitting (Card Office) Department will remain in the MOPD building, but they will operate under slightly different conditions with some changes in queuing/waiting areas. Signage will be displayed to provide clarity in this regard," said Khumalo.

Khumalo said the Accident & Emergency Department & X-ray Department will remain in the building until the next phase.

"We humbly appeal to all healthcare users to please bear with us and to adhere to any directions from staff members and security in order to avoid confusion, misunderstandings and dissatisfaction."

POST