Durban - WHEN is the right time to leave the security and comfort of your parents’ home, has been an age-old question in many households. Social anthropologist Raj Govender said he was conservative and believed in the “Indian traditional ways”.

“Being Indian, it is tradition for us to leave home when we get married and I believe that is the right time to leave. However, if the children do show signs of maturity and responsibility, they should also be given the opportunity to leave. In my case, my daughter left when she got married, at age 28, and my son left, as he had to relocate to Gauteng, at age 21.”

He continued: “Culturally, to live with one’s parents was the norm, until marriage, but with safety and security being an issue these days, it is best, where possible, to remain at home unless an opportunity arises.”

Govender added that it seemed as if Western traditions were more at play in Indian households and, while this was not wrong, it was up to each family to decide what was best for them.

Terrensha Catherine George, 27, formerly of North Beach in Durban, relocated to Joburg in 2014.

“It was the best decision. I realised just how independent I could be and have crossed off so many things on my ‘life list’ since being here,” said George, a medical device representative at a vascular prosthesis company.

After she made the move, she bought a car and last year purchased a three-bedroomed home in Sundowner.

George said after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in medical science, in 2013, she had submitted her CV to various companies in Durban but nothing had come of it.

“I began speaking to my parents about the prospect of looking for work in Joburg and they understood I had to make the move. A month after relocating, I secured an interview through a recruitment agency and I got the job at the same company I am with, but as an intern.”

She said her aunt had taken her in for five months.

“I then moved in with a room-mate in Buccheuch for a year and lived on my own, before finally buying a house.”

George said before leaving her parents’ nest, she couldn’t do anything without them.

“I was dependent on them for everything. I had to learn to take care of myself. I had to buy things like toothpaste and washing powder, which I never did at home. I also had to do my own washing, ironing, cooking and making lunch for work. It was a whole new experience but, within a few weeks, it became routine.”

She added: “I miss home but I’m lucky my younger brother (Edwin) is there to hold the fort down.”

Had she found a job in Durban, she said she still would have moved out.

“I always said, that as soon as I got my first good job, where I would be financially secure, I would move out to gain my independence.”

George said the ideal age for young adults to fly the coop was in their early twenties.

Her mother, Charmaine, said: “I knew why my daughter had to leave, and because she was such a good child, I was confident I could let her go. However, no matter how old your children get, you will always worry about their safety. My husband Terrance and I call her every day to check if she arrived home safe from work and if she needed anything.”

Sohail Yunus, 22, a sales consultant, can afford to leave home but chooses not to.

He said he was comfortable living under his parents’ roof, in the Durban CBD.

“I get up at 5am, my clothing is ironed and my lunch is packed. I go to the gym until 8am and then to work.”

When he returns home, his supper is prepared. “I’m not ready to leave home, mainly because of the food,” he said laughing.

“I come home and I’m hungry, and I get a nice warm meal.”

He is also not ready to go home to an empty house.

Yunus said he and his friends had discussed the topic of leaving home, but they all believed “the right time is when you’re married”.

His mother, Fiona, said she did not mind taking care of him and his brother, Wassim, 24, until they were ready to move out.

“My boys work hard, especially Sohail. I also believe they must leave only when they get married.”

