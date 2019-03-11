To understand the higher purpose of one's nature there are various spiritual paths that can be followed. This connection with the soul will create a greater consciousness. Picture: Pexels.com

Being a 1980s baby, I was not “born free”. That is just such an interesting statement, as how do we really define the term “born free”? To the world, this term showcases the spirit of political freedom, wherein one is born during an era of equality, voting rights and liberation.

I flounder when thinking that decades into the era of political freedom we still struggle with the injustices of the past.



Yes, South Africa is plagued with an intense history of agonising pain – lives lost in the treacherous path of injustice and search for freedom.

Yet, although we now have freedom through law books, we are still very much wrapped in the shackles that we have created.



My first trip to the subcontinent was when I was just eight years old.



There were no direct flights to major destinations around the world. South Africa was isolated due to the apartheid laws, and our small group of eight family members embarked on this great journey through Nairobi.



The layover at Nairobi Airport was not pleasant.



It was clear that the officials did not welcome South Africans warmly – purely due to the fact that we were from a country that imposed inequality at so many levels.



Another significant memory regarding politics during this first ever journey overseas was the date of our arrival back to Louis Botha International Airport, named after the South African statesman (which then changed to Durban International Airport, back in 1994).



We arrived on February 11, 1990, the day our beloved Madiba was released from prison. We hardly followed the news while travelling, and were welcomed back home to this most wonderful news – a major step towards equality… finally a positive change.



As young as I was back then, I knew no better than to just enjoy sharing a classroom with friends of similar cultures.



The later years of high school brought a twist in the tale, when classrooms become more diverse – and new friendships began.



We took time to understand the cultural practices of each other, yet there was no major shock, as the former House of Delegates schools did not change too drastically at the time.



Today, being in the classroom and having children of my own experience such a variety of languages, cultures and backgrounds, makes for interesting discussion. Both my pupils and my daughters cannot fathom what apartheid really felt like.



This brings me to a recent inter-cultural dialogue that I was requested to facilitate at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre – the topic: Knowledge Tradition of South Africa and India – with the Chatsworth and uMlazi residents.



Discussions took place and it was interesting.



So many similarities within the cultural groups were noted and everyone left feeling positive, as this formed part of the building blocks towards social cohesion.



Upon reflection, I just thought that things are actually so simple. As complex as our history books reveal, the solution to the aftermath of apartheid remains the very same solution presented during that particular era.



Understanding and acknowledging that we are all the spirit soul within the body is just as simple as it will ever get! By accepting this concept, we will realise that the human form surpasses any form of diversity of culture, creed, race or nationality. With respect for each other and no false ego attached, a peaceful oneness within society will be so simply and easily achieved.



It is us who create the barriers that are actually nonexistent. As human beings, we are given the intelligence to understand this concept of equality. By looking at each other as the soul and not on the mere form of bodily identification, one clearly sees that there is no disparity between black or white, male or female, and nationality also.



This crushes all false ego, and humbles one to viewing each other as counter-parts, as the never perishing soul – and this is essentially what is important.



To understand the higher purpose of one’s nature there are various spiritual paths that can be followed. This connection with the soul will create a greater consciousness – something that is so needed within the individual.



I recently read a quote by His Holiness Radhanath Swami (spiritual leader and author): “Everything we see in this world is just a reflection of our own consciousness”, and this holds true at different spheres.



Our consciousness determines our future – whether in our spirit of unity in the greater picture of our beautiful country, and also within our personal relationships.



What we release into the universe, we will attract – a simple law of attraction. Let’s keep things simple – it’s not too late to show each other the essential aspect of respect for the soul, rather than the body. Fill our consciousness with positivity where there is no ego, and the world will become a brighter, happier place, where nothing but love and togetherness are experienced.



* Radhe is a teacher by profession, qualified public relations practitioner, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and humanitarian. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook: prabashneepillai or her blog: prabashneenaidoo.wordpress.com