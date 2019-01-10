Denise Ganas with her husband, Nathan, at his 40th birthday party.

Durban - Chatsworth widow Denise Ganas, who won a mammoth battle with insurance giant Momentum last November, is undecided on where to invest her R2.4million payout. Ganas refused to give up when Momentum initially declined to pay her husband’s life insurance on the grounds that he had not disclosed raised blood sugar levels, which may have occurred before he completed his application for the policy in 2014.

Nathan Ganas, 41, was killed during a hijacking at the couple’s home in March 2017.

Ganas said it sometimes overwhelmed her to think of how her life had changed from last year.

“From fighting every day for a glimmer of hope and struggling to make ends meet, to now having the opportunity to give my children a future makes me happy,” said Ganas, who was on holiday in Cape Town with their child-ren.

When Momentum declined to pay out the claim, Ganas turned to the insurance ombudsman.

But it ruled in Momentum’s favour, saying they believed Nathan was aware of his raised blood glucose test results.

The insurer also asked ­Ganas to pay back a R50000 cash benefit she had received when Nathan died. The money was used for his funeral.

Days later, after social media pressure, Momentum said Ganas did not have to pay back the money, and it would also return the insurance premiums paid since 2014.

The premium was R2 653 a month, and included an education policy for their children.

A total of R76 510 was deposited into her bank account.

However, the following day they issued a statement announcing they had rescinded their decision and would pay out the R2.4m - which Ganas subsequently received.

She has since received calls from several investors, but added that she wanted to wait before making a decision.

“I haven’t had the time to sit down and process everything yet. My children’s education policy is of paramount importance, and I want to take my time and make sure I make the best decision for their future.”

She said she went to Cape Town to get away from everything.

“The phone calls and the media attention have been overwhelming, and as much as I am grateful for the support, we needed some time to ourselves.”

Asked if safety was a concern for her, especially after the news of her payout went viral, she said: “I haven’t really experienced any safety issues yet, but it is a worry for me and my children.”

Ganas said she looked forward to a bright and wonderful 2019 with her family, and planned to continue helping other women who have experienced similar struggles.

