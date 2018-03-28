Durban - A young woman described as polite and respectful was found dead in the temple of her Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon.

Jacquilene Naidoo, 24, had apparently used a sari to hang herself.

It is the third alleged suicide of young females in the past two weeks.

On March 15, a Palmview teenager, the daughter of a well-known community leader, was found dead at home.

Last Monday, a Grade 7 pupil from Pietermaritzburg was found hanging by a coat belt.

According to a police source, Naidoo had hanged herself from the rafters in the family’s temple.

“She was found by her mother who cut her down. There was no suicide note and the family is baffled as to what caused the woman to take her own life.”

Her funeral was held on Monday.

Relatives tried to comfort her distraught mother, who appeared hysterical.

A friend of Naidoo’s, who requested anonymity, described her as polite, respectful and friendly.

Since news of her death broke, tributes had been pouring in on Facebook for Naidoo, with many devastated by her death.

Shanice Paul wrote: “Rip to this precious soul , there’s just been too many suicides lately in the Phoenix area.”

Tisha Naidoo: “So today I said a final goodbye to you beautiful; you looked so peaceful and angelic as if you were asleep the countless family and friends that were present today is testament to just how much you are loved and missed I still can’t believe you’re gone Jackie I’m gonna miss your phone calls at work I’m gonna miss your infectious laughter I’m gonna miss scolding you I’m going to miss you true friends are rare”

On the death of the Pietermaritzburg girl, the chairperson of her school governing body, Rumen Maistry, described her as a humble but bubbly child.

“She was a senior leader (prefect) at the school. She never had an encounter with anyone - pupils or teachers.

“When we got the news, we were all in shock and immediately left for the home to be with her family, who are still distraught.”

He said she was the youngest of two children and what upset them even more was not seeing any signs or indication of something amiss, “because her attitude for academics, attendance and behaviour were exceptional and nothing out of context”.

POST