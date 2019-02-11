Paramedics from Netcare 911 and Rescuetech Search and Rescue assisting the lady in Paradise Valley. Picture: Facebook

Durban - A woman is recovering in hospital after she had to be airlifted from Paradise Valley on Sunday afternoon after she stumbled on rocks and injured herself while searching for her dog. According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, the 51-year-old sustained injuries on her back after falling from a tree stump at the Nature Reserve

“The patient was treated and stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioner,” he said.

He added that with the assistance of Rescuetech and a Netcare 911 Rescue Technician the woman was carried to a place of safety, where the Netcare 911 Helicopter Air Ambulance could fly the patient to the hospital for further treatment.

He said usually the private emergency service does not get called out to these areas however because there was little access to get her out and “it was too far for her to walk out”, they had been called in.

It is unknown if the dog was found.

