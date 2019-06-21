Desi Sewlal and her daughter, Shivaika. Picture: Janine Moodley

Durban - AN UMHLANGA mother said she is lucky to be alive after a knife-wielding thug grabbed her in the Gateway car park and ripped her 22ct gold mangal sutra necklace from her neck. Desi Sewlal, 52, said the hero of the day was her daughter Shivaika, who tackled the thief as he attacked her.

Durban North SAPS are investigating a case of theft.

Gateway has not responded to questions up until today (Friday).

She said they had just finished their shopping and were packing their groceries into the car when two well-dressed men approached them.

“They did not look like they would harm us. However, I became suspicious when they started speaking to us. Instinctively, I put my hand out and told them I did not want to talk to them. That was when the man with the knife shoved me against my vehicle and tried pulling the chain.”

Shivaika said she thought the man was strangling her mother and reacted by grabbing him by his jacket and shoving him to one side. She said this took him by surprise and he dropped the knife.

“He then picked up the knife and fled with his accomplice.”

Shivaika said she acted out of anger and fear because she wanted to protect her mother.

“It was pure instinct. My adrenalin kicked in and I grabbed him. I didn’t know he had a knife until I pushed him and he dropped it.”

She said the blade was serrated and resembled a kitchen steak knife.

Shivaika said she fell to the ground during the tussle and feared the worst.

“I screamed for help but no one came. It was only after a few minutes that a security guard responded but he did not seem concerned. He said he had been busy clamping someone’s wheel.”

Sewlal said she was proud of her daughter and believed there was a reason she was with her that day. “I normally go to the mall alone but on that specific day I asked her to spend time with me and she agreed.”

Sewlal said she had been a patron of the mall since their doors opened many years ago and this was the first time she had such an experience.

Sewlal claimed when she asked to see the CCTV footage, the mall management told her the incident had not been caught on camera.

She said she was disappointed at the lack of empathy displayed by Gateway’s management.

Sewlal said she celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday without her mangal sutra, a symbol of her marriage to her husband. The approximate value of the chain is R50 000. Durban North SAPS are investigating a case of theft.

Sewlal’s incident took place a week before Bloods Gang leader, Kalvin Periasamy was shot dead at a parking lot near the mall’s gym.

Dr Andrew Faull, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies said any public facility that was situated in a crime hot spot should have appropriate measures to secure the area.

POST