Your pantry’s beauty solutions

LIFESTYLE - Keeping your skin and body in good condition involves a combination of exercise and healthy eating. Maintaining sober habits and a healthy and regular grooming routine are essential during the lockdown, especially over winter. Some basic tips to help your skin: Eating foods such as avocados, nuts, seeds, fish, flaxseed and linseed oil help moisturise the skin from the inside.

Drink plenty of water. As it gets colder, we tend to drink warm beverages rather than water. Opt for warm water rather than leaving it out completely. Keep count of how many glasses you are drinking to ensure you are well hydrated. Not drinking enough water can leave your skin looking dehydrated and colourless.

Green tea is known to slow down the signs of ageing over time if consumed diligently. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Foods like broccoli, spinach and kale provide vitamins A, C, E and K, which are vital to skin health.

There are also many natural sources of skin-care products that you probably have at home.

Top of my list are coconut oil, honey, essential oils, sugar and oats.

The best part is that most of these ingredients can be used in more than one way.

Coconut oil:

Can be used as a hair treatment: massage it into your scalp and leave in for 30 minutes before washing it out. It serves as a moisturiser.

As a body treatment before you bathe: massage it into your skin and leave on for about 10 minutes before showering.

As a hand and foot treatment: massage it into your feet and hands before bed. Wash off the next morning.

Honey:

It can be used as a bath soak to replace bubble bath.

As a hair treatment: mix honey with either olive oil or coconut oil and massage it into your roots. Leave it on for 30 to 60 minutes then wash out.

As a sunburn treatment: apply to sunburnt areas for 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse off.

Sugar:

Sugar is an excellent exfoliator for the skin and lips but it can be a bit harsh, so opt for brown sugar which is generally softer. Mix it with an essential oil and gently exfoliate the skin before washing.

Pimples/blackheads:

There are many issues that can cause acne. Stress, hormone imbalance, irregular sleeping patterns, and the lack of blood and oxygen flow to the face are some. These can all be reduced with exercise. And make sure you shower right afterwards to avoid your pores from getting clogged.

Wash your face regularly and moisturise. Drink plenty of water and avoid unhealthy foods that can cause break-outs. Eat more fresh fruit and vegetables.

Greek yoghurt or plain yoghurt helps with moisturising, brightens, reduces break-outs and calms the skin.

My favourite face mask is made with 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice, a ¼ teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda and 2teaspoons of honey. Mix it all together and apply to the face. Leave on for 5 to 6 minutes then wash off and moisturise.

* Singh is a brand ambassador for Skin Solutions and a partner at Millennial Media and Marketing. These are her personal beauty grooming tips. If you are battling with any major skin issues, it is advised to see a doctor.

