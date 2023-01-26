10 tips to help you become a savvy traveller in 2023

Planning to be a globetrotter this year? Then pay attention. Travelling can be exciting and daunting at the same time. It requires a certain level of skill, but don’t fret because IOL Travel has your back. If you follow these expert tips, you can eliminate half your worries and enjoy your vacation as you should.

Story continues below Advertisement

You’ll become so good at travelling, you’ll always be on the road or catching flights because of how savvy and efficient you’ll become. So whether you’re a first time traveller or a seasoned explorer, here are 10 tips to help you cruise through travel no matter where you’re going. Check your luggage requirements

Make absolutely sure that baggage is included in your fare before checking out and take note of the exact weight, piece and dimension requirements. If you need a larger baggage allowance, it’s much cheaper to buy it ahead of your flight rather than doing so when dropping off your bags at the airport. Buy travel insurance Travel insurance is just as important as your flight ticket itself. According to Simmy Micheli, manager at Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), a comprehensive travel insurance policy will provide cover for cancellation and curtailment, accidental death and disablement, travel delays, missed connections, lost or damaged luggage and personal liability.

Story continues below Advertisement

Remember to carry the details of your insurance policy with you, as well as the key contact numbers to call should you require any support during your travels. Take note of Covid restrictions While most restrictions have been eased, there are still some destinations with certain requirements and limitations in place. Flight Centre’s general manager, Bianca Mazur, advises that you do your research, especially if you’re required to be fully vaccinated, as some countries define this differently.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A booster shot may be required, or the destination may not recognise/accept certain Covid vaccinations. Most importantly, always re-check these restrictions closer to your date of departure to ensure no important changes have been made,” said Mazur. Contact your bank and mobile provider It’s a good idea to notify your bank if you’ll be travelling internationally to account for any foreign transactions. It’s also financially-savvy to chat to your mobile provider about their roaming packages to keep costs as low as possible and to avoid any nasty surprises upon your return.

Tag your bag Heard about the global lost luggage crisis? Due to the fact that most airlines are understaffed, in conjunction with the ever-increasing travel demand, this problem is mounting at certain airports. Increase your chances of retrieving your luggage, even if it does get lost, by tagging your bags with your name and a contact number. If possible, invest in bags that are brightly coloured or patterned to ensure they’re easier to recognise. Check in online

Steer clear of queues and delays by checking in for your flight online via the airline’s app or website. You’ll receive your boarding pass via email, WhatsApp or SMS shortly thereafter, which means you’ll only have to drop off your luggage when arriving at the airport. Arrive early Arrive at least two hours prior to departure if travelling domestically and at least four hours before take-off if travelling internationally. Take into consideration whether load shedding could delay your journey to the airport and leave earlier if so, and schedule your Uber, Bolt or taxi in advance to ensure timeous transport, especially if you’ll need a lift during peak periods.

Be wary of potential flight delays Be prepared for any potential delays. Heading to the northern hemisphere? Severe weather conditions could elicit changes to flight schedules. Stay on top of timings by enabling push notifications from the airline’s app on your phone. Take inventory of your budget