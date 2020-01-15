3 African destinations that should be on your bucket-list in 2020









Picture: VIWE NDONGENI. We all have a bucket list, a list of places that we want to see.

Instagram has been fueling the world’s travel dreams since its inception. Whether we like it or not, social media has a big impact on influencing our travel bucket-list.

Not everyone has the privilege to quit their job and wonder the world in a quest to complete his/her bucket list. So we put an Africa bucket list that will allow you to tick a few destinations off your travel list.





Tanzania





If you are looking for adventure and outdoor activities, then Tanzania is for you.





Tanzania is an East African country known for its vast wilderness areas. They include the plains of Serengeti National Park, a safari mecca populated by the “big five” game (elephant, lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino), and Kilimanjaro National Park, home to Africa’s highest mountain.









Cairo





Cairo, Egypt’s sprawling capital, is set on the Nile River. At its heart is Tahrir Square and the vast Egyptian Museum, a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts.









Victoria Falls

The beautiful Victoria Falls is located within the Victoria Falls National Park on the Zimbabwe side, and the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park on the Zambia side.

The best thing about this place is experiencing it on foot, which is probably one of the best ways to see it.







