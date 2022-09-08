A colonial-era city rich in culture, arts and history

Dynamite comes in small packages and small towns tend to warm people’s hearts in that way. There is something unique that highlights a city. While Mexico is a well-known vacation destination, with its pristine beaches and summer feel, it also has many cities rich in culture and history.

Story continues below Advertisement

The world has missed one of Mexcio’s hidden gems for years, but many, are now flocking to this city, making it a hotspot for tourists; San Miguel de Allende, located 274km north-east of Mexico City. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Miguel de Allende (@sanmigueldeallende.mx) When you look at the pictures it seems unreal, as it looks straight out of a fairytale with castles, art, and lots of colour. No wonder it was awarded ‘Best Small City’ at the World Travel Awards in 2018. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Miguel de Allende (@sanmigueldeallende.mx) A report from Travel Off Path, the popular travel news and blog platform, states, ‘’The state of Guanajuato, of which San Miguel de Allende is a part of, has witnessed a steady rise in arrival numbers in the first quarter of the 21st century, going from just over 400 000 yearly visitors in 2007 to nearly a million, or 956 465 in 2018.’’

The city is gaining more and more popularity as the years go by. Just like Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, the city is filled with colourful buildings ready to brighten up any gloomy day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Miguel de Allende (@explorasanmigueldeallende) One of the city’s main tourist attractions is the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco, a building to honour the Jesus of Nazareth and is also known for its involvement in the history of the Independence of Mexico. The building is covered in art such as murals, sculptures, inscriptions, and oil paintings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Abraham (@jasonabrahamphotography) San Miguel de Allende is “cute” and authentic, and definitely gives the eyes something to feast on.

Story continues below Advertisement