A colonial-era city rich in culture, arts and history

Dynamite comes in small packages and small towns tend to warm people’s hearts in that way. There is something unique that highlights a city.
While Mexico is a well-known vacation destination, with its pristine beaches and summer feel, it also has many cities rich in culture and history.
The world has missed one of Mexcio’s hidden gems for years, but many, are now flocking to this city, making it a hotspot for tourists; San Miguel de Allende, located 274km north-east of Mexico City.
When you look at the pictures it seems unreal, as it looks straight out of a fairytale with castles, art, and lots of colour. No wonder it was awarded ‘Best Small City’ at the World Travel Awards in 2018.
A report from Travel Off Path, the popular travel news and blog platform, states, ‘’The state of Guanajuato, of which San Miguel de Allende is a part of, has witnessed a steady rise in arrival numbers in the first quarter of the 21st century, going from just over 400 000 yearly visitors in 2007 to nearly a million, or 956 465 in 2018.’’
The city is gaining more and more popularity as the years go by. Just like Bo-Kaap in Cape Town, the city is filled with colourful buildings ready to brighten up any gloomy day.
One of the city’s main tourist attractions is the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco, a building to honour the Jesus of Nazareth and is also known for its involvement in the history of the Independence of Mexico. The building is covered in art such as murals, sculptures, inscriptions, and oil paintings.
San Miguel de Allende is “cute” and authentic, and definitely gives the eyes something to feast on.
Aside from the cobblestone streets and vibrant buildings, El Tiangues de los Martes is another favourite among visitors. It’s a huge market that takes place every Tuesday, where popular Mexican dishes are on offer. One of the best things to do while travelling is to taste the various dishes and simply enjoy not being on a diet for a few days.
Seeing new and vibrant places is good for the soul, and pictures aren’t enough. Make sure to add this gem to your bucket list. I know I will.