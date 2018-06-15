A whole new world for art lovers in Cape Town

A hike up Table Mountain, the floral fantasy of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, watching the sunset from Signal Hill, enjoying the passing parade of people from all over the world at the V&A Waterfront, the stunning views from Cape Point and Chapman’s Peak Drive – these are among the many incredible experiences iconic to Cape Town, South Africa.
But Cape Town is also fast becoming the world’s newest hot spot in the art world. For art aficionados, there are now new experiences beyond the MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, New York), the Tate Modern in London, or the Louvre in Paris. Africa is finding its feet among the art capitals of the world – and it’s not just the traditional craft work that most people associate with the continent.
What characterises the art scene in Cape Town?
As with so many other forms of cultural expression, the art from Africa depicts the human experience of this region. The art depicts the responses of people to colonial history; the experience of racism and other forms of bigotry, both institutional and unofficial; and the clash of modern progress and traditional practices and cultures. These are the elements that largely characterise the works of art to be seen in local art exhibitions, particularly in the two new additions to Cape Town’s art scene: the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) and the Norval Foundation Gallery.
@zeitzmocaafood is officially open! Inspired by local ingredients and truly South African flavours, FOOD ticks all the right boxes: SASSI friendly, Halal friendly, carb conscious, healthy and, well, downright delicious. Focused on the creative power of flavour, we guarantee you’ll become addicted to the clever use of ingredients and the homey goodness poured into each dish. Set on level six, FOOD provides a breathtaking 270-degree Cape Town view. Opening times: Wednesday - Monday, 10 AM - 5:30 PM (Closed on Tuesdays) For bookings visit www.zeitzmocaafood.com or email [email protected] Images courtesy of Monique Smiles Photography. #ZeitzMOCAAFood #ZeitzMOCAAEvents #ZeitzMOCAA
A post shared by Zeitz MOCAA (@zeitzmocaa) on
Two new art galleries of international standard
Zeitz Mocaa opened its doors to the public in September last year, while the Norval Foundation began welcoming visitors from the end of April this year. Both are galleries of international standard and showcase the work of artists recognised internationally as well as those with the potential to make their mark significantly on the world stage.
When it comes to human traffic what are some of the hidden costs of visibility & recognition, & how might an artist like Isaac Julien’s approach to the subject transform our understanding of migrant experience? . Find out the discussion with Sean Metzger (President of Performative Studies In-ternational) and Sven Christian (Adriane Iann Assistant Curator of Books and Works on Paper, Zeitz MOCAA) this Friday, 11 May at 5 pm. . This event is free but RSVP is required. Capacity limited to 120 people. RSVP: Email Sven Christian on [email protected] . To find out more about this event, visit our website and navigate to the Events and Exhibition page. Link in bio. . Image credit: Isaac Julien, ‘Ten Thousand Waves’ (2009) . #ZeitzMOCAAMadeInChina #ZeitzMOCAAArena #IsaacJulien #WilliamKentridge #SeanMetzger
A post shared by Zeitz MOCAA (@zeitzmocaa) on
Commentary on society and the pressures it puts on people abound in the works showcased by both galleries. Many of the installations will leave the visitor with troubled thoughts – this is art geared to make one think and to challenge one’s own perceptions.
While Zeitz focuses on the contemporary in African art, the Norval collection incorporates a longer period. Its Re/discovery and Memory installation brings the works of talented artists from the 1950s to the public’s attention. Some of these were artists whose careers did not garner the notice they deserved at the time because of South Africa’s Apartheid system, which denied people of colour the attention they would otherwise have enjoyed. Sixty years later, South Africans are finally able to acknowledge the skill of sculptors and artists such as Sydney Khumalo and Ezrom Legae.
This installation also focuses on the effects of migration arising from political events: Serge Alain Nitegeka’s life story of his flight from civil war in Burundi and genocide in Rwanda highlights the disruption caused by events beyond one’s control. Similarly, Edoardo Villa, an Italian prisoner-of-war who remained in South Africa after the Second World War and became a world-renowned sculptor, explained that, “I did not decide myself to come to South Africa, somebody else decided for me!” This decision was to change the course of Villa’s life and his artistic career.
The #BMWAtrium stands at the heart of the museum & Nicholas Hlobo’s, 'Iimpundulu Zonke Ziyandilandela', inaugurates the space. . Seducing us with the haunting lullaby, the installation represents the Xhosa myth of the Lightning Bird. . This exhibition was made possible by the generous support of @bmw. . Read more about this exhibition by visiting our website and navigating to the Exhibitions and Events page. Link in bio. . #ZeitzMOCAAExhibitions #NicholasHlobo
A post shared by Zeitz MOCAA (@zeitzmocaa) on
Architecture of the buildings
Both these leading galleries also offer something spectacular for those with an interest in architecture. The Zeitz Museum, Thomas Heatherwick’s brilliant conversion of a disused grain silo into Africa’s leading institution to house works from the continent on the continent, is of particular interest.
Come and celebrate our ⚡️first⚡️ International Museum Day on Friday 18 May 2018 with us at Norval Foundation. Free Admission and extended hours from 10 am till 8 pm. (last entry at 7:30 pm)▪️Stay for drinks or book a table @theskotnes_at_norvalfoundation #internationalmuseumday #norvalfoundation #capetown #tokai #capetownart
A post shared by Norval Foundation (@norvalfoundation) on
The Norval Foundation building, which showcases one of the largest private art collections in South Africa, was designed to take account of the sensitive wetland bordering the ground it sits on. An integral part of the construction project was to create a sculpture garden between the building and the wetland, which is home to a colony of endangered Western Leopard Toads. The entire project serves as an example of the successful integration of construction development and the rehabilitation of damaged environmental spaces.
Perpetually captivating work of Burundi artist Serge Alain Nitegeka occupying an atrium in the soon to be opened Norval Foundation in Steenberg, Cape Town. @norvalfoundation #luxenoirmag #norvalfoundation #contemporaryafricanart #contemporarydesign #contemporaryart #africanartists #sculpture #burundi #capetown #southafrica #launch #blackmatter #woodwork #installation #installationart #thisisafrica #travel #steenberg #preview
A post shared by Luxe Noir Magazine (@luxenoirmag) on
These galleries are about to kickstart Africa’s journey into the global art scene. Travellers from all over the globe with an interest in art will now be able to reach multiple milestones on their bucket lists: a trip to one of the world’s most popular destinations, and the experience of the best art from Africa.
And, for those who are members of Marriott Rewards, a trip like this could be one of the many benefits the world’s largest loyalty programme can offer. Not yet a member? JOIN NOW.
Wander More. Up to 30% off this winter - view this offer