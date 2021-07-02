Activities for the whole family this winter holiday in Cape Town

WINTER is here and so are the midyear holidays. There are several places and activities for you and your family to try out this winter holiday, while taking the necessary Covid-19 precautions.

“Sadly, if recent history is anything to go by, the holidays are where infection waves tend to break out, and now that we’ve entered flu season, we need to take special care as Covid-19 symptoms mimic flu symptoms,” Johan Kleu, the executive head of Momentum Multiply, said. “We have to remember our Covid-19 etiquette if we are going to make it out the other side safely. “We are not going to beat this virus if we let our guard down. I realise that it has been a stressful time, and we can all use a break, but that doesn’t mean we can neglect our responsibility towards ourselves and our fellow South Africans.”

Keeping that in mind, here are holiday spots the whole family will enjoy in Cape Town. The Planetarium View the stars and constellations at the state-of-the-art Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome. There are lots of educational shows. Older kids learn about stargazing and astronomy.

The planetary dome shows take place at twice a day, Tuesday to Friday, with three shows on the weekend. The Covid operating times are Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 11.30am and again at 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Harbour Cruise Cape Town boasts so many attractions that are child-friendly and perfect for both parent and child to relax, play and enjoy the sights. Look out for the family package special and the special offers.