Activities for the whole family this winter holiday in Durban

Lockdowns, winter weather, school holidays and working from home — it can be too much for many families. Getting activity that you can do amid lockdown and the pandemic can be great for the family.

Whether you like to have adventures and be outdoors or indoors while having fun, here are holiday spots the whole family will enjoy in Durban. Visit the Virginia Nature Reserve A moderate walk is a great way to drain off some pent up energy.

The Virginia Nature Reserve is 38ha reserve in the heart of Durban North. Once inside the gates, your kids will forget they are in the city and Dora the Explorer adventures take over. If you're lucky, you see blue duikers, mongoose and some rare species in this popular bird-watching site.

To get to the reserve, take exit number 5 off the M4 to Hinton Grove Road in Durban North (to Virginia Airport). Make sure to enter via the main entrance on Hinton Grove Road, which is five minutes from the freeway. Go biking at Giba Gorge

Nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway just outside Pinetown, lies Giba Gorge MTB Park. A place for outdoor enthusiasts with something suitable for the whole family, from kids to grandparents. Take advantage of Durban’s fantastic winter weather and get outdoors.

The Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park in Hillcrest is an awesome place for you and the kids to shake off extra adrenaline that’s been building up during the school holiday. Giba Gorge sports an excellent BMX track and a 40km mountain bike trail that slithers through the wooded farmlands overlooking the Umtamvuma River Gorge. There are plenty of hikes to waterfalls that you must try.

Paintball Hillcrest Paintball is a must-visit if you and the little ones are a bit trigger-happy. It has two arenas for distinct types of paintball warfare: one offers you an African bush experience while another is for SWAT-team-style battle.