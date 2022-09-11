12 African destinations the Queen toured in her lifetime

South Africa The modern city of Cape Town, which was once visited by the Queen. Picture: Unsplash The Queen visited South Africa on Her Majesty’s 21st birthday in 1947. The young Princess Elizabeth was on a Royal Tour with her parents and sister Princess Margaret in Cape Town when she made an oath to the Commonwealth.

Story continues below Advertisement

The tour was a three-month trip, travelling through South Africa and Rhodesia, now known as Zimbabwe, by boat, train and aeroplane. Not long after this visit, in 1948, the National Party was elected and the apartheid Regime began, during which time members of the Royal Family avoided South Africa, despite the Queen being Sovereign of the country until 1961. Apartheid came to an end in the early 1990s with the formation of a democratic government in 1994. Kenya

The beautiful outback of Kenya with grassland, trees and a mountain in the background. Picture: Unsplash Princess Elizabeth left her ailing father, King George VI, and set off for Kenya, in February 1952. The princess and her husband, Prince Philip, were visiting the Treetop in Aberdare National Park, which was a popular spot back then for viewing animals from a high vantage point. It was there on the slopes of Mount Kenya that Prince Philip gave Princess Elizabeth the news of her father’s death and that she was to become Queen at the age of 25.

Story continues below Advertisement

Uganda Uganda is also known for its beautiful wildlife. Picture: Unsplash Although the Queen ascended the throne during a visit to Kenya, it was a trip to Uganda in 1952 that marked her first Africa visit since her coronation. The Queen was greeted warmly, with thousands of cheering Ugandans lining the streets. During her time here, she visited Kazinga National Park, which was later named Queen Elizabeth National Park in her honour.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ethiopia The Fasil Ghebbi is a fortress located in Gondar, Amhara Region, Ethiopia. It was founded in the 17th century by Emperor Fasilides and was the home of Ethiopian emperors. Picture: Unsplash In 1965, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Ethiopia, the birthplace of Haile Selassie, Ethiopia’s charismatic emperor who had forged a close connection with Britain during the Second World War. Selassie lived in exile in Bath for five years while his home country was under Italian occupation. The Queen was pulled through the capital Addis Ababa by a carriage with six white horses and was the guest of honour at a state banquet in the old palace, where in the gardens the emperor kept his ‘pet’ lions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The royal couple stayed in Ethiopia for one week and visited the new cathedral at Axum and the Tississat Falls at Lake Tana during their stay. Seychelles One of the Seychelles’ beautiful and pristine beaches. Picture: Unsplash In 1972, The Queen visited the Seychelles and officially opened the country’s international airport. During her tour of Mahe, the Seychelles’ largest island, she met a giant turtle that was 75-years-old.

Tanzania A beautiful site of wildebeest at the Serengethi. Picture: Unsplash At the start of her African Tour in 1979, Queen Elizabeth II visited Tanzania. Her Majesty’s itinerary did not allow for much exploring. However, her son Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles visited in 2011 and enjoyed a walking safari in Arusha National Park, famed for its large number of elephants. Malawi

Pottery on the side of the road at Bwandilo Market in Lilongwe. Picture: Unsplash The Queen also visited Malawi during her 1979 African Tour. This was about 15 years after Malawi had gained its independence from Britain. Her Majesty’s visit was a formal affair, with her and Prince Philip attending multiple receptions alongside the country's president, Hastings Banda.The Queen wore some of her finest jewels for the occasion, including a diamond tiara. Botswana Shakawe is a village located in the northwest corner of Botswana at the beginning of the Okavango Delta. Picture: Unsplash During her 1979 Africa Tour, Queen Elizabeth II made her only state visit to Botswana. She was welcomed by tribal dancers and a 21-gun salute. The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and her second son, Prince Andrew.

Zambia Victoria Falls named after Queen Victoria. Picture: Unsplash The final stop on the Queen’s 1979 tour of Africa to Zambia was almost cancelled due to security risks, luckily it proved a safe and successful trip. Her Majesty’s flight from Botswana flew over Livingstone where the famous Victoria Falls are located.

Despite danger concerns, security on the ground was light and the cheering Zambians chanting ‘K-K-Queenie’ in honour of their then-president Kenneth Kaunda. Zimbabwe A camp at Hwange National Park. Picture: Unsplash Queen Elizabeth II visited Zimbabwe for the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 1991, however, it was not her first visit to the country. She first set foot there in 1947 with her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Namibia Skeleton Coast off the coast of Nambia. Picture: Unsplash The Queen and Prince Philip also visited Namibia in 1991. This was the monarch’s first-ever trip to the youngest member of the Commonwealth, the only one of 50 ex-colonies that Her Majesty had never visited. They were greeted in Windhoek by Namibia's new president, Sam Nujoma, and his wife, Kovambo. They then travelled to Ondangwa near Etosha National Park to learn about conservation.