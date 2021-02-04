2 new hotels are opening in Seychelles in 2023 - and they’re both Insta-worthy

Two new hotels will open in the Seychelles by 2023, Hilton confirmed this week. Judging from the first images, the brand is not skimping on luxury.

Hilton announced that the brand had signed management agreements to bring its iconic luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton to the Seychelles. Other developments include soon-to-be-opened Mango House Seychelles and LXR Hotels & Resorts.

Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton Carlos Khneisser revealed why they were investing in more properties in Seychelles.

Luxury brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will open in 2023. Picture: supplied.

"Seychelles remains unquestionably one of the world’s most desirable destinations for the discerning traveller. We are proud of the role our teams have played in the sustainable development of Seychelles, and these new additions, coupled with Mango House Seychelles and LXR Hotels & Resorts will give our guests an unprecedented range of world-class experiential options to choose from when planning what is sure to be an unforgettable visit," said Khneisser.

He also shared a glimpse of what travellers can expect with the two new establishments.