Springtime is not only one of the most beautiful time of the year, but it is also the most affordable. After the harsh cold weather that winter brings, a little sunshine at a resort can do wonders for the soul. We’ve asked Margaret Park from The Holiday Factory to share three affordable island destinations:

ZANZIBAR

Zanzibar is fast becoming an attractive destination for South African travellers. This exotic destination is a mere three-hour flight from OR Tambo International Airport. Boasting a string of resorts, watersports and cuisine, Zanzibar is the epitome of a fun breakaway that does not require must travel time.

What you should budget for: For a 7 night trip with flights, accommodation and select meals, travellers can expect to pay under R15 000.

Where to stay: Look for hotels that offer an all-inclusive rate. Places like Uroa Bay Beach Resort, a 4-star hotel, offers guests accommodation, all meals and selected drinks daily.

SEYCHELLES

Seychelles is known for its idyllic beaches, delicious seafood dishes and nature. A five-hour flight to Mahe, largest island in the Seychelles archipelago, is the fastest way to get there from OR Tambo International Airport. Travellers can take flights to other islands and back. The East African country celebrates its culture and local attractions. There’s always something to do in Seychelles.

What you should budget for: For a 7 night trip with flights, accommodation and breakfast, travellers can expect to pay under R17 500.

Where to stay: A three or four-star hotel is ideal for budget travellers. Hotels like Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino offer cosy rooms with sea views.

Food: Food can be expensive in Seychelles. Expect to fork out 200 Seychelles Rupees (R218.26) for a light lunch or a three-course dinner from 700 Seychelles Rupees (R763.90).

MAURITIUS

Mauritius is a bucket list for many travellers. The island nation is famed for its beaches, reefs, lagoons and its stunning temples.

What you should budget for: For a 7 night trip with flights, accommodation and select meals, travellers can expect to pay under R16 500.

Where to stay: Mauritius is one of those places people go to relax and unwind. Most travellers love resorts that offer an all-inclusive rate. Places like three-star Veranda Tamarin can arrange an all-inclusive rate.

