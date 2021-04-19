3 extravagant underwater hotel experiences to add to your post-pandemic travel list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ocean lovers will appreciate these extravagant underwater hotel experiences that will allow you to marvel at marine life without disturbing them. Three we recommend: The Underwater Room, Manta Resort in Pemba Island, Tanzania View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Manta Resort (@themantaresort) The Underwater Room at Manta Resort in Pemba Island in Tanzania is a three-level accommodation venue hidden 250m from shore. The Swedish-engineered floating structure lies in what the resort describes as the “blue hole”, home to an abundance of marine life. Guests who book the underwater room will embark on a short boat ride to the location. Once settled, guests will be shown the ins and outs of their private floating island and given a kayak, snorkel and fins to enjoy at leisure.

Other offerings include a lounge area, bathroom facilities and a soft double bed, which is surrounded by panes of glass with views of octopus and reef fish.

Guests choose a time to enjoy their dinner and breakfast. They get a cellphone with select numbers they can contact if they need any assistance. Prices range from $1 840 (around R26 000) a night with a minimum three-night stay required.

Visit themantaresort.com/the-resort/accomodation/

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Maldives

Dubbed the world’s first underwater hotel villa, The Muraka at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in the Maldives boasts a two-level residence.

The multimillion rand project has an undersea bedroom kitted with a king-size bed, living space and bathroom. If guests are not soaking up the views of the Indian Ocean and the sunset, they can swim in the infinity pool.

Other benefits include a 24-hour butler, chef, personal gym and an optional fitness trainer and massage therapists. There is a speedboat available for guests to use for the duration of their stay.

Architect Ahmed Saleem said the underwater hotel villa follows Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s first underwater restaurant, which opened in 2004. He said they did a lot of research to ensure that the villa was 100% safe for guests to sleep. Rates start from $9 999 (R142 104).

Visit www.conradmaldives.com/

Jules' Undersea Lodge, Key Largo, Florida

Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo Undersea Park, Florida is the only underwater hotel in the US.

Around 10m deep on the ocean floor, guests have to scuba dive to get to their rooms. The hotel is located at the bottom of the Emerald Lagoon.

The highlight is a 106cm round window that allows you to see marine life from the comfort of your bedroom. The attraction is equipped with an intercom, wi-fi, and DVDs to watch some of the suggested movies.

Visit https://jul.com/