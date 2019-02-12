Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will visit Morocco later this month.

Trust heavily pregnant Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry to carry out royal duties just months before their baby arrives. The couple will head to Morocco later this month for official royal engagements.

A statement by Kensington Palace stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd February to Monday 25th February 2019.

"This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.”(sic). In between all the official engagements and charity work, we would love to see the royal couple taking time to see the North African country (if the doctor gives her the thumbs up, of course).



Here are some places we suggest Meghan and Harry see:



Atlas Mountains

I am sure the newlyweds would love to slip away for some time away from the crowds, and The Atlas Mountains is just the place.

This mountain extends some 2,500km across northwestern Africa. It is known for its villages, ravines and canyons. While there, they can pay a visit to Morocco's Toubkal National Park, which is an ideal place to take in the splendour of nature.



Ouzoud Waterfalls

Being heavily pregnant means that Meghan cannot exert herself, therefore the places she visits need to be as relaxing as possible. A few minutes at Ouzoud Waterfalls near the Moyen Atlas village of Tanaghmeilt in Azila will give her peace of mind.

Ouzoud Waterfalls is the highest waterfalls in Morocco and filled with views. There is a traditional restaurant on the property. With the royals string of community work, they should do a village tour.



El Badi Palace





Here’s something the pair will love. The El Badi Palace, located in Marrakech in Morocco, was built at the end of the sixteenth century. According to its website, it was built by the Saadian sultan Ahmed al-Mansur Dhahbi to celebrate the victory over the Portuguese army, in 1578, in the battle of the Three Kings.