3 SADC countries where South African can buy their second home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A second home in a great location can serve as the perfect getaway, especially in one of the Southern African neighbouring countries, says Seeff Property Group. The company recommend three: Namibia Namibia is world-renowned for its gorgeous landscapes and tourist attractions. Maria Esterhuysen, a licensee for Seeff Namibia, said Henties Bay, a popular holiday destination for South Africans, is perfect to buy a holiday property. The Namibia currency is pegged to the SA rand, which you can use in the country. All you need is your SA passport to get in and out, and you can stay for up to 120 days. South Africans are free to buy a residential property in the country.

Henties Bay is 70km north of Swakopmund and easily accessible via the new tarred road. It is famous for its beaches and fishing for kabeljou, steenbras and galjoen, among others, or simply enjoying a drive in the Dorob National Park.

It is ideal for outdoor adventurers, including 4X4 enthusiasts and sunbathers.

The town has basic amenities, eateries and more. You can find properties with amazing views of the ocean at a reasonable price. Basic properties start from around R1 million for a flat and R1.5 million for a three-bedroom house.

eSwatini

eSwatini is an easy getaway, especially for those who live in Gauteng. The best part, you can use your SA currency. The Nkonyeni Golf Estate is about a five-hour drive from Johannesburg and is some way down the MR9, about 25km from Manzini.

Nkonyeni is set on a long, undulating and fairly open slope on the Usutu River. It boasts a championship golf course and amenities such as squash and tennis courts, a small spa, a swimming pool at the clubhouse and one at the small recreation centre.

Prices range from about R3.3m for a newly built home in Phase 2 of Nkonyeni. There are also plenty of vacant plots, from R500 000, to build your dream home. There are also rental properties available in the estate.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers spectacular weather and a clear blue ocean ideal for water sport.

SA passport holders get a visa on entry for up to 90-days but can apply for a 180-day visa which means you could spend half the year on the island. Mauritius also offers a second residency route.

"There are many areas where you can buy property," said Severine Dalais-Pietersen, a marketing executive for Seeff Mauritius.

"Grand Baie, in the north, is one of the sought-after destinations with beautiful beaches and a lively village filled with boutiques, restaurants and bars. The island is easily explored from here and there are plenty of luxury hotels, golf courses and restaurants and attractions such as the markets, tourist hot spots and the waterfront in Port Louis," said Dalais-Pietersen.

There are various developments ideal for second-home buyers located across the island. Prices range from around R3.5 million for a flat and luxury developments from around R6m.