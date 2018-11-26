There is plenty of accommodation to choose from in Maputo. Pictured is StayEasy Maputo Hotel .

There is plenty of accommodation to choose from in Maputo that will suit every budget. Sheena Sewpersadh of Mozambique Tours shares popular hotels that people can book:

StayEasy Maputo Hotel is a 3-star hotel situated across the beach. This budget-friendly hotel costs around R1100 per night. Visit www.tsogosun.com/m/stayeasy-maputo

The Pestana Rovuma, a 4-star hotel is situated next to The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception. The hotel is close to many attractions, including the Tunduru Botanical Gardens. Prices start from R1200 per a night. Visit www.pestana.com

Travellers looking for something more secluded can visit the Machangulo Beach Lodge. The lodge is an hour boat ride from Maputo and surrounded by three nature reserves and two marine reserves. The price starts at R10 000 per a person for a 4-day package. Visit http://machangulobeachlodge.com/

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence is a luxury hotel that has the view of the waterfront. Picture: Nuno Noronha.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Maputo is a 5-star-hotel that overlooks the waterfront. It is situated less than 10 kilometres from Maputo city centre and Maputo International Airport. Prices start from R1800 per a night. Visit www.radissonblu.com/en/hotel-maputo