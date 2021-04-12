5 African countries South Africans can visit without facing much restrictions

With many countries around the world restricting entry to South African travellers, some who are itching to travel are planning sizzling getaways to select destinations on the African continent. Not only is it a few hours from home, but it also boasts a string of attractions that celebrate culture, history, cuisine and incredible landscapes. John Ridler, the PR and media manager for Thompson Holidays, said there were many reasons to visit Africa. “Africa remains one of the leading destinations in the world. Some of the factors include beautiful weather, affordable prices and shorter flying time. In terms of Covid-19, many destinations open for travel boast wide open spaces away from crowds and perfect for social distancing,” he said. Ridler said travel during the pandemic was ever-changing. “Travel while the opportunity exists and you will less likely be disappointed,” he said, cautioning people not to book holidays in advance. Ridler said travellers exploring outside South Africa should be in regular contact with their travel agent and monitor the news surrounding their travel destination.

Here are five destinations to add to your Africa bucket list:

Egypt

Egypt does not require quarantine. However, a “Public Health Card” needs to be presented to immigration when you arrive. Travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before their arrival.

This doesn’t apply to passengers younger than 6 years old. See The Great Pyramid of Giza, cruise along the Nile River and visit cities like Luxor and Aswan.

If travellers visit Egypt after June 2021, book a trip to see the Grand Egyptian Museum. South Africans will require a visa to visit.

Zanzibar

Zanzibar does not require quarantine for South Africans. Travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before their arrival.

According to Ridler, Zanzibar is a fast-selling destination for South African travellers for its affordable prices and impressive offerings.

Once you land, escape to a private resort, indulge in tantalising cuisine and soak up the sun. Be sure to explore Stone Town, Nungwi Beach and go on a spice tour.

Botswana

Botswana does not require quarantine. However, travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival. This doesn’t apply to passengers younger than 5 years old.

Botswana should be on your radar if you want to immerse yourself in the culture and history and see wildlife. Known for its stunning safari attractions, guests can immerse themselves in wildlife and luxury.

A top place to visit is the Okavango Delta, one of Africa’s last remaining wildlife habitats. Cuisine like seswaa and ditloo beans are worth a try.

Namibia

Namibia does not require quarantine. However, travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

Travellers are also required to have travel insurance should any medical costs arise. South African travellers can visit Namibia by car or plane.

Visit Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, for its history and culture, or escape to Walvis Bay, where you can take a boat trip to see seals and pelicans.

Or you can visit Moon Landscape, about 30km from Swakopmund, which would make you feel like you walking on the moon.

Mozambique

Travellers need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival. According to mz.usembassy.gov, if you do not produce a PCR test, travellers must undergo a 10-day self-quarantine.

There is no visa requirement for South Africans if their stay does not exceed 30 days. Mozambique is known for its striking beaches and seafood – and makes the perfect road trip from South Africa if you do not feel like flying.

Singer and TV personality Kelly Khumalo recently visited Maputo and Ponta do Ouro. For privacy, head to Bazaruto Island.

All countries mentioned have active flights from South Africa at the time of going to print. Travellers will need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before they arrive back in South Africa.