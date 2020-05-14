5 African destinations on our radar post Covid-19

International travellers flock to Africa in hopes of seeing the Big 5 but are left spellbound by its alluring attractions and friendly people. If you are planning your bucket list of places to see, here are five African destinations on our radar. Swakopmund, Namibia

Swakopmund is a coastal city known for its sandy dunes and adventure activities. According to Exploring Africa, the city was founded by German settlers in 1892, which would explain its rich European architecture.

The Kingdom of Eswatini

Once known as Swaziland, Eswatini is becoming a top travel destination, especially for South Africa. It offers the perfect balance of history, wildlife and culture. Every year, hundreds of travellers visit the country to attend the Bushfire Music Festival that brings together musicians, dancers and other entertainers.



Lamu Island, Kenya

If you are someone who wants to escape somewhere special, then Lamu Island is your destination. Lamu Island is part of the Lamu Archipelago in Kenya, and the perfect place to take your shoes off and enjoy the lush views.

Travellers here should spend three days here to enjoy a range of activities, including dhow sailing, exploring Lamu Town known as the oldest inhabited Swahili town in Kenya, and feasting on Swahili inspired cuisine.



Uganda

The East African country is one of Africa’s most underrated destinations. Uganda is bursting with cultural tours, national parks and mouthwatering cuisine. Depending on where you travel in the country, there is something for everyone. Kampala, the country’s capital, is known for its nightlife, while Murchison Falls National Park offers birding and game viewing.



Madagascar



Madagascar, located is 400km off the coast of East Africa, is recognised as the largest African island in the Indian Ocean. One of the popular attractions in Madagascar is Nosy Be, the country’s leading beach island. Nosy Be is covered with forests and picturesque beaches.

Madagascar is also famous for its cuisines like romazava, the country’s national dish, or lasary, a dish made with cabbage, green beans, and carrots.