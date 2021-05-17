5 African travel influencers you need to follow on Instagram

As we stoke the wanderlust with travel restrictions easing and the tourism sector slowly coming alive, don't fret about your next destination or sho't left break.

There are plenty of Instagram accounts to follow, especially if you want to explore African during Africa Month or later.

A little inspiration goes a long way. As such, we have selected five of the best African travel influencers worth following on Instagram to help get you started.

The Bush-bound Family/ @thebushboundfamily

Soaking in bush sounds, safari adventures, wild animals… If that's your thing, look no further than this KwaZulu-Natal family who enjoy going on adventures in the African jungle.

Instagram/ @thebushboundfamily

Some of the places they've explored:

Khwai Private Reserve: A Botswana reserve covering 200 000 hectares. It provides a thrilling wildlife encounter. Elephants, impalas, kudu, and other wild cats are among the animals you can expect to see.

Instagram/ @bushboundfamily

Hwange National Park: This is Zimbabwe's largest national park, with more than 100 mammal species and nearly 400 bird species, as well as a 40 000-strong population of tusker elephants.

Instagram/ @bushboundfamily

Tokito/ @tokitonegrito

This account is one of our favourites since it introduces us to parts of Africa that rarely see much foot traffic from tourist; from beautiful beaches to springs, to the people and various cultural experiences, there is plenty to explore here.

Instagram/ @tokitonegrito

What to see?

Wli Waterfalls: This is Ghana's largest waterfall, as well as the tallest in West Africa. Locals call the falls Agumatsa, which means "Let Me Flow". This is a lovely place to immerse yourself while taking a stroll.

Wli waterfalls. Instagram/ @tokitonegrito

Wikki Warm Springs: This is a beautiful natural spring with crystal blue water. It is in Yankari National Park, one of the most popular eco destinations in West Africa. It has more than 50 species of mammals including African bush elephants, olive baboons and patas monkeys.

Wli waterfalls. Instagram/ @tokitonegrito

Muthuri Kinyamu/ @muthurikinyamu

Adventures galore is what you can expect from this Kenyan adventure traveller. And he shows us a Kenya as we've never seen before.

Instagram/ @muthurikinyamu

Do you want that adrenalin kick?

Stage Park (Malindi, Kenya): A fantastic adventure park with suspended bridges and zip lines in Kakuyuni. Malindi offers plenty of adventure beyond its sandy beaches.

Instagram/ @muthurikinyamu

Mt Kenya: Hike up Mt Kenya, Africa’s second-highest peak, after Kilimanjaro. Aside from its stunning glaciers, world-class flora and fauna, and spectacular views, it was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Instagram/ @muthurikinyamu

Uyapo Ketogetswe/ @nde_uyapo

@nde_uyapo takes us throughout Africa in style. We love this aesthetically pleasing, well-curated feed, which features mouth-watering tuck-ins and breathtaking views.

Instagram/ @nde_uyapo

Sneak peek

Nambiti Private Game Reserve: Found in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, it has a variety of picturesque lodges to choose from, Nambiti offers amazing diversity, a private Big Five and an authentic African experience.

Instagram/ @nde_uyapo

The Namib Desert: For complete moments of stillness, this is the ideal location. The desert has perfectly formed dunes, stunning views, and a variety of spectacular lodges to choose from for your vacation.

Instagram/ Instagram/ @nde_uyapo

Wendy Watta/ @wattaonthego

@wattaonthego shares beautiful shots that take us through a plethora of exquisite locations in Zanzibar, Uganda, Kenya and elsewhere.

Instagram/ @wattaonthego

Sneak peek

Lewa Wilderness: It is one of Kenya's private safari experiences and has beautiful cottages. Guests can enjoy cultural excursions, daily safaris, and guided walks.

Instagram/ @wattaonthego

Meru National Parks/ Porini Camp pools: The Big Five are at Meru and the Porini pools are situated right in the heart of the forest. Travellers get the best of two worlds: wildlife and nature.