5 destinations South Africans want to retire to

As the world opens up, retired South Africans want to explore and settle in other places. A new study by money.co.uk revealed where people want to retire the most. The study used Google search data from across all languages to establish the average monthly search volume in each country.

The team looked at 142 countries as some countries did not provide enough search data to be featured. According to the findings, South Africans ideal retirement location is postcard-perfect Mauritius. It found that the destination offers a favourable tax system, is teeming with history and culture and isn't too far from the shores of sunny South Africa. It also allows them to explore places like Port Louis, Grand Baie, Mahebourg, Le Morne, Chamarel and Rodrigues.

The destination also offers plenty of activities that retirees are bound to enjoy. These include kitesurfing, diving, nature reserve visits, whale watching, stand up paddleboarding, and beach yoga. Taking second place is Portugal. South African retirees can't get enough of the history, architecture, beaches and food scene. Portugal is home to Lisbon, Porto, Madeira, Faro, Lagos, Albufeira and more. Panama, in the third position, is also popular among South African retirees. Located in Central America, the destination merges old-world charm with top tourist attractions.

According to embassyofpanama.org, Panama is the only country in the world where you can watch the sunrise in the Pacific Ocean and set on the Atlantic Ocean from Volcán Barú. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Porto (@visitporto) Thailand, in fourth position, has long been a top bucket list destination for South Africans. Now it seems many want to stay there permanently. Thailand is appealing- boasting heritage, culture, food, adventure, wellness and more.

Retirees can also island hop or split their times in between major cities. Australia is another destination South Africans love. Australia is known for its open spaces, beaches and big cities like Perth, Sydney and Melbourne. Salman Haqqi, the personal finance expert at money.co.uk, said retirement was an exciting phase for many.