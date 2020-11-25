5 hotels in Africa that celebrate the beauty of the outdoors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you thinking of visiting a hotel where the outdoors are celebrated, then there's plenty available in Africa. These hotels combine the beauty of the outdoors with luxurious and safe amenities to help you disconnect and re-energise without the worry of being in a confined space with too many people. Here are five of our favourite: Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Bazaruto Island (@anantara_bazaruto) In the mood for an exotic holiday without the headache? Look no further than this luxury beach resort off the Mozambican coast.

You can spend endless days enjoying the fresh breeze and soak up the sun’s rays away from crowded beaches. The resort also offers an array of non-motorised water sports and sailing on a traditional dhow for the more adventurous traveller.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum

Known for its majestic wildlife and fantastic safari adventures, Nairobi also celebrates its natural surroundings. Although this hotel is situated in the heart of Kenya’s capital city, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were out in the wild.

The hotel takes its name from the breathtaking Nairobi Arboretum forest reserve, whose lush vegetation is right on the doorstep.

In addition to a view of this oasis of calm from your hotel window, which has more than 400 bird species, guests can also visit the national park for a safari where they can spot lion, leopard, cheetah and giraffe.

Avani Suites Nairobi

You may have to wait until early 2021 for this one, but the New Year is around the corner. The first Avani in Kenya boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop bar, international dining and a heated indoor pool - leaving little need to head to crowded facilities elsewhere in the city.

Avani Suites’ Westlands location also provides easy access to nearby shopping, entertainment and dining hubs, so whether you’re travelling solo, with a group of mates or the family, there’s plenty to do for everyone.

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town

Travellers love this hotel for its majestic views over the ocean and the array of appetising cocktails and tapas served over the heated rim-flow pool at Tobago’s Bar & Terrace. Wake up to the sound of waves gently breaking on the shore, or indulge in a relaxing treatment at the Amani Spa.

Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge, Kruger National Park

The Train on the Bridge launches next month. It is situated in the heart of the Kruger National Park, after all. Visitors to this luxurious and unique train hotel will enjoy unparalleled views of the park and the Sabie River below.

There’s also a spectacular bespoke lounge carrier, with an opulent bar and deck offering a stunning pool for relaxing and game-viewing from atop the river.