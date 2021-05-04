5 must-visit wine regions in Africa that will spark your wine-derlust

Love good wine? Love good food? Then you have come to the right place. If you are planning your next trip around Africa, here are five of the best wine regions that are currently worth a visit.

You have probably already heard of some of these famous wine regions, but I am betting that a few of these will surprise you.

Whether you are someone who appreciates wine or just loves a good glass of vino, read on for some of the best wine regions around Africa to inspire your next wine vacation.

Franschhoek Wine Valley, South Africa

As you make your way into Franschhoek you will notice that most of the farms still bear their original French names, some complete with a spectacular Cape Dutch homestead, towering oaks, and rolling vineyards.

You will find an array of cellars, ranging from quaint boutique wineries that cater to those in search of something unique, to the large cellars that offer visitors organised tours and tastings.

The fertile Franschhoek Wine Valley is home to some of SA’s noble cultivars and classic styles. These range from superb whites such as sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, semillon and chenin blanc, to the full-bodied reds of cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, pinot noir and merlot.

The area also produces some of the country’s extraordinary Méthode Cap Classiques, which can all be enjoyed during a trip along the Franschhoek MCC Route.

The wines made by the Vignerons de Franschhoek can be tasted, paired with wonderful food available from Franschhoek’s restaurants, many of which are found on the wine estates.

Visit: www.franschhoek.org.za

Erongo Mountain Winery, Namibia

Erongo Mountain Winery is situated along the Omaruru River and is surrounded by the beautifully rugged mountains of the Erongo region.

This trailblazing and innovative boutique winery is pioneering the Namibian wine industry, carving out its legacy in the arid dry granite rock.

The winery is open for personal tours and intimate wine tastings. You can explore their process, and gain insight into the fermentation of their wines in their imported French oak barrels.

You can also experience first-hand the distilling of their different Namibian-made liqueurs and natural alcohol.

Visit: www.erongomountainwinery.com

Castel Winery, Ethiopia

As the third-largest wine producer in the world and the second-largest beer and soft drinks business in Africa, Castel Group was committed to establishing Castel Winery in Ethiopia.

The idea was born during a discussion between the late Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi and Pierre Castel, founder, and President of the Castel Group and BGI International.

Right after the agreement in 2007, Castel Group sent their top experts and consultants in the wine business from France to select the most suitable area for a vineyard that could meet Castel Family’s strict three-generations-old quality winemaking standards and criteria.

After a thorough investigation by the panel of experts, the town of Ziway, in the Oromia Regional State was selected.

Castel manages a 162-hectare vineyard and produces over a million bottles a year - made up of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, and chardonnay. It has three brands, Rift Valley, Acacia, and Cuvee Prestige.

Visit: www.castelwinery.com

Durbanville Wine Valley, South Africa

The Durbanville Wine Valley consists of a unique selection of wineries, each offering the finest in wines and complemented with some of the best fine dining restaurants and intimate country kitchens in the region.

Expect to find something for every taste and occasion. You can enjoy a romantic fine dining experience, or opt for a casual, family-friendly restaurant while taking in the magnificent views.

The region has become Cape Town’s destination of choice with its scenic vineyards, award-winning wines, and friendly atmosphere.

Visit: www.durbanvillewine.co.za

Domaine Zouina, Morocco

The Domaine de la Zouina is an old colonial estate created by the French in the early twentieth century.

Located at the foot of the Middle Atlas, the Domaine de la Zouina is part of the largest wine region of Morocco. In this land where once lived the Guerrouane tribe, the clay-limestone soils reflect the alteration of the bedrock, lake limestone formed during the Villafranchian.

The estate stretches over 115 hectares. Cypress and olive trees surround and protect their vines in this ancient land that gives off a unique signature.

They selected the best grape varieties: syrah, cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo for red wines; chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, sauvignon gris, viognier and vermentino for white wines; caladoc, mourvèdre and marselan for Rosés.

Visit: www.domainezouina.com