5 reasons to add Seychelles to your 2021 travel bucket list

Seychelles is known for its idyllic beaches, delicious seafood dishes and nature. Seychelles is just under a five-hour direct flight from Johannesburg, and South Africans don’t need a visa. Here are some reasons why Seychelles should be at the very top of your travel bucket list for 2021: It exudes romance Nothing says romance like a private, remote island getaway that has you waking up to tropical sunrises and taking walks hand in hand on powdery, white sands surrounded by incredible, azure waters.

There are no better beaches to experience this than the ones found in Seychelles.

This archipelago is home to world-famous beaches whose sparkling waters, soft sands and incredibly lush backdrops of forests and boulders will have you falling in love again in an intimate paradise.

It offers adventure

With 115 islands making up Seychelles, you don’t have to spend your entire holiday stuck in one spot.

If you are up for an adventure, hop on over to some of the top islands. In Mahe, immerse yourself in the diverse culture of Seychelles.

In Praslin, other than breathtaking scenery, visit the Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve, a Unesco World Heritage Site that is home to the famous Coco de Mer.

La Digue island will have you going back in time as you take a romantic cycle around the little sleepy town.

All-inclusive luxury

If you are on a romantic getaway, one of the best things to indulge in is a little bit of luxury and pampering with your other half, and Seychelles hosts many resorts to pick from.

Exclusive resorts are best for when you want a hassle-free holiday where everything is taken care of for you.

It offers the best cuisine

There is something intimate about sharing a meal with someone, and to be able to do it in a foreign country as you sample and enjoy exotic gourmet cuisine makes it even more special.

The authentic Seychellois cuisine is a delightful fusion of Indian, French and Chinese influences.

If you have a bold palate, make sure to sample the octopus curry and shark chutney.

Diving haven

Yes, holidays are for rest, but not all travellers are happy to spend their holiday having cocktails on the beach.

Seychelles caters to active travellers by offering the best tropical climate and crystal-clear waters for snorkelling and diving.