Mauritius is appealing to the family market. Picture: Supplied.

Mauritius once used to be a honeymoon paradise with its idyllic white-sand beaches, all-inclusive resorts and attractions. The destination has drawn in a few family travellers of late - and offers plenty of options for the little ones.



Air Mauritius shares 5 reasons why it’s the perfect holiday destination for the active family:



It’s a watersports paradise



With over 300km of sparkling blue coastline surrounded by a reef-protected lagoon, the sea is calm, warm and mostly safe, so it’s ideal for family-friendly watersports.

Take your pick from swimming, kayaking, surfing, windsurfing, sailing, parasailing and diving, or go snorkelling on the coral reefs and swim among the tropical fish. You could also try your hand at kite surfing if the wind is right – though younger children may need to watch rather than participate, due to safety reasons.



Golf enthusiasts will have a ball



If you want a break from the water, Mauritius has an impressive number of golf courses considering the island’s small size. Plus, the island’s lush mountainous terrain and sparkling sea make for some of the most picturesque course backdrops in the world.

Most golf courses are within easy reach of the major resorts, and some notable ones include Heritage Golf Club in the south, Ernie Els-designed Anahita in the east, and Mont Choisy in the north. If your children are too small to play 9 or 18 holes, there are also chipping and putting greens, and golf lessons for all ages.



It’s all about the animals



Mauritius features several nature parks. La Vanille Crocodile Park is involved in captive breeding programmes for many threatened species including crocodiles, giant tortoises, monkeys, lemurs and more.

Then there’s the Mauritius Aquarium in the village of Point au Pimentes showcasing the island’s rich aquatic life, and the Casela Bird Park, with more than 2500 birds and 140 species from across five continents.



Walking and hiking spots abound



If you’re up for hiking, there are plenty of spots to choose from. The Le Morne Brabant Mountain in the south-west is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is a fairly tough hike to the summit, taking around 3-4 hours. There’s also a 3km walk you can do around La Vallée de Ferney, a 200-hectare forest and wildlife sanctuary for rare and endangered indigenous tree species, which also has wonderful views of the south-east of the island.