‘Younger’ actress Hilary Duff and her American singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma, who departed for the US on Sunday celebrated their honeymoon in Africa.
The pair, who wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in December, spent a few weeks away from work and their children to visit South Africa and Mozambique. The couple had a packed itinerary, although they did reveal via their Instagram stories that they spent many lazy afternoons on safari and catching up on sleep.
Koma posted on his Instagram page about his trip: “ We climbed Table Mountain in Cape Town, played bananagrams in Mozambique, read a book with a disappointing ending together on our flights, experienced a dream safari in Sabi Sands, had the best meal of our lives at Test Kitchen, and I got to bask in the high of doing it all with my best friend turned wife. I truly am the luckiest. ❤️” (sic).
Here are what the couple did during their honeymoon:
They climbed Table Mountain