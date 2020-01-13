5 things Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma did on their honeymoon in Africa









‘Younger’ actress Hilary Duff and her American singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma reveal what they did in Africa. Picture: Instagram/HilaryDuff. ‘Younger’ actress Hilary Duff and her American singer-songwriter husband Matthew Koma, who departed for the US on Sunday celebrated their honeymoon in Africa. The pair, who wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in December, spent a few weeks away from work and their children to visit South Africa and Mozambique. The couple had a packed itinerary, although they did reveal via their Instagram stories that they spent many lazy afternoons on safari and catching up on sleep. Koma posted on his Instagram page about his trip: “ We climbed Table Mountain in Cape Town, played bananagrams in Mozambique, read a book with a disappointing ending together on our flights, experienced a dream safari in Sabi Sands, had the best meal of our lives at Test Kitchen, and I got to bask in the high of doing it all with my best friend turned wife. I truly am the luckiest. ❤️” (sic). Here are what the couple did during their honeymoon: They climbed Table Mountain

It is no brainer that the couple decided to tick Table Mountain off their South African bucket list. Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most visited attractions, visited daily by hundreds of travellers from across the globe. Table Mountain has over 2,200 species of plants, some not found anywhere else in the world. Duff and Koma hiked up instead of taking the cableway car. Once up, they enjoyed the picturesque views and gave each other a celebratory high-5.



Ate ice cream in Bo Kaap

Koma shared an image of Duff enjoying ice cream during a stroll in Bo Kaap. Bo Kaap is not only one of the most photographed areas in Cape Town, but it is also filled with a rich history and culture. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, visited Bo Kaap during their visit last September.



Safari at Sabi Sands

Duff, who shares a daughter named Banks with Koma, shared a series of images and videos of their Kruger National Park safari on her Instagram page. The pair witnessed around 30 elephants from their villa, observed a leopard up close and encountered a hyena during a nighttime safari drive. The pair also got to immerse themselves in the culture - enjoying traditional song and dance from the locals at the lodge. Duff posted on social media: “Honeymooning with my honey. Already seen the big 5 and had so many naps. Doesn’t get better than this....” The pair were at a game-viewing hide taking in the vistas before them.

Ate the “best meal of our lives” at Test Kitchen

Located at the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, The Test Kitchen has become one of Cape Town’s most popular restaurants with a waiting period of up to three months. It was also voted the best restaurant in Africa at the Best Restaurant Awards for 2018 and 2019. Judging by Koma’s reaction to the food, the restaurant has not stopped wowing its guests.

Played Bananagrams in Mozambique

In between their South African travels, the pair jetted off to Mozambique where, according to Koma, they played Bananagrams. For those who are not familiar with Bananagrams, it is a word game. The couple posted several images of Mozambique with its clear blue oceans and luxury accommodation.