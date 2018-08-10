The Masai tribe in Kenya. Picture: Tourism Update

The East African nation of Kenya is loved and visited by many from different parts of the world, who enter the country to see the vast wildlife on offer, the beautiful Kenyan culture, the rich beaches and interact with the Masai people. However, Kenya has so much to offer and so many activities for tourists to partake in, apart from visiting the Serengeti or summiting Mount Kenya.

1. Giraffe Manor, Nairobi

Fancy having breakfast with a long-necked friend? Well, you can experience such while staying at the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi - where guests are treated with close views of the friendly giants on a large estate.

The Giraffe Manor was created as a safe haven for the Rothschild Giraffe which has become an endangered animal, especially around East Africa, after having become extinct in the Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

The African Fund for Endangered Wildlife founded the Giraffe Center in 1979 with the intention of breeding Rothschild Giraffes on a 140-acre plot of land.

Now regarded as one of the most unique hotels in the world, the giraffes from the Giraffe Center walk from their natural habitat to the windows of the Giraffe Manor to eat breakfast with the guests every morning. Accommodation rates for Giraffe Manor start at R7 730 per person sharing.

The Giraffe Manor, in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Supplied

2. Travel to the island of Lamu

For those who are eager to explore the cultural side of Kenya, perhaps a day trip to Lamu would be an interesting venture.

Shaped by Bantu African tribes, Portuguese explorers and Arab traders from hundreds of years ago, the island of Lamu are considered to host one of Kenya's oldest cities.

The island has an interesting history with vast culture, including the presence of Swahili people.

Lamu Island, Kenya. Picture: Supplied

3. White River Raft the Tana River

For the adrenaline seekers, white river rafting could capture your attention. Grab a group of friends and go river rafting down the Tana River Delta, while admiring the country's biodiversity.

River rafting in the Tana River. Picture: Supplied

4. Embrace your carnivorous side at Carnivore

A popular restaurant in Nairobi, a visit to Kenya would not be complete without indulging in the East African nation's delicacies.

Known as an icon for tourists and expats for 25 years, Carnivore is a popular restaurant that serves Kenyan delicacy of 'nyoma choma' (barbecued meat) that is made from goat, lamb, beef and chicken - and an occasional wild game like crocodile and ostrich.

The Carnivore restaurant in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: lonelyplanet.com

5. Go hiking through Hell's Gate

A great idea for an activity in Kenya is to hike through Hell's Gate national park, where tourists and explorers get to bask in Kenya's natural beauty while exploring between the canyon gorge and jagged rock formations.

Another major plus about hiking through Hell's Gate is that you can camp in the national park, and you don't necessarily need a guide. Also, you are given the opportunity to see wild animals while on foot or while cycling. How exciting does that sound?

Hell's Gate National Park, Kenya. Picture: Kenya Safaris

