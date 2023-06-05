6 adrenalin-packed activities to gift dad for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner and the best gift you can give dad is a getaway for some time out. South Africa has plenty of adventure destinations to choose from. So let dad show you what he is made of with these adrenalin-packed activities.

Zip line in Mossel Bay The zip line over the Indian Ocean in Mossel Bay is more than 1km long. Picture: Instagram Give dad the ultimate bragging rights by giving him this unforgettable experience. The zip line in Mossel Bay is the longest over-the-ocean zip line in the world so it would be a great feat to conquer. The entire course measures a whopping 1100 meters and offers incredible views of the cliffs, nearby beaches, and surrounding villages.

Once dad arrives at the meeting point, he will receive a safety briefing and be kitted out with the necessary safety gear. He will then be taken to the starting platform on top of the cliffs, about 90m above sea level. According to activityhub.co.za, adventurers can expect to reach speeds of up to 80km/h as they glide over the waves below and enjoy a bird’s-eye view of their surroundings. The zip line experience costs R800 per person.

Note: If dad is a gin lover, you can add a Gin Masterclass Experience for R750 a person and book his stay at Protea Hotel by Marriott Mossel Bay from R1 773 a night for two people. Bungee Jumping or Skywalking at Bloukrans Bridge A tourist prepares to take a leap of faith and bungee jump off the Bloukrans Bridge. Picture: Instagram A favourite with many thrill-seekers, and an excellent entry-level activity for those new to high-octane adventures, bungee jumping has become one of the most popular holiday pursuits. There are different levels to bungee jumping, which means dad can get his kicks whether he is a novice or pro.

The best jumps take place against a backdrop of stunning scenery, such as the one offered by Face Adrenalin off Bloukrans Bridge, near Nature's Valley, in the Western Cape. The bridge is 216m above the Bloukrans River and offers beautiful views of the Garden Route. The bungee jump is also the highest commercial bungee jump in the world. According to SA-Venues.com, the mere mention of Bloukrans puts a massive grin on the faces of adrenalin junkies from all over the world. If dad is not keen on jumping, he can try out the skywalk on the bridge, which will allow him to feel the rush without the heart-stopping horror of the fall.

The skywalk is R350 a person and the bungee jump costs R1 490. Skydiving – Parys, Free State No previous experience is needed for tandem skydiving at Skydive Parys in the Free State. Picture: Instagram According to dirtyboots.co.za, Skydive Parys is undoubtedly South Africa’s most scenic inland skydiving venue.

It’s situated in Parys, the heart of South Africa’s adventure capital, and the drop zone is surrounded by the famous Vredefort Dome World Heritage Site and the spectacular Vaal River system. No previous experience is required and tandem skydiving is the safest way to experience skydiving for the first time. It is a beautiful and historic place to experience this exhilarating activity. Don’t worry, dad will be in safe hands. The team of professional tandem masters will take him from 0 – 200km/h in an unforgettable, free-fall experience, and at a safe altitude will deploy the parachute for a 5 – 7-minute canopy flight to the drop zone. A tandem skydive costs R2 500 a person.

Shark Cage Diving – KZN South Coast A pair of sharks eagerly waits for some humans to be dropped down in a cage. Picture: Unsplash Shark Cage Diving KZN is just south of Durban near Aliwal Shoal and an hour away from King Shaka International Airport. The group launches this thrilling activity from the safest launch site on the South Coast, Rocky Bay.

Dad will get the opportunity to swim with sharks under the guidance of specialists in shark-cage diving, snorkelling with sharks and shark viewing. Shark-cage divers usually wear a wetsuit (provided) or swimming costume and a mask. Dad will climb into a floating stainless steel cage to observe the sharks that frequent Aliwal Shoal gliding gracefully past the cage walls. Sharks can also be seen from the boat if they are swimming close to the surface. The price is available on request.

Microlight flights – KZN North Coast A microlight landed in a remote region. Picture: Instagram If you’d like to spoil dad with bird’s-eye views of the KZN North Coast, consider a microlight flight over Ballito and Durban. Microlights have become a familiar sight in the skies over the North Coast and it is a popular activity for holidaymakers.

According to Ballito Microflights, their introductory microlight flight is one of the most exhilarating experiences you will ever have. It’s a great way to introduce dad to the world of flying. Dad can spot dolphins and whales while taking in the breathtaking scenery. Microlights are reportedly extremely safe aircraft and and the flights are a family-friendly activity

Ballito Microflights operates from two small airports, one just outside Ballito and the other in Durban North. The price is available on request. Skiing in the Eastern Cape

A skier enjoying the slopes at Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Southern Drakensberg. Picture: Instagram Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Southern Drakensberg is the only ski resort in South Africa and the resort gets natural snow in June, July and August and also makes artificial snow in these months. According to the resort, Ben McDhui peak is the highest 4x4 pass in South Africa at 3 001m above sea level and the resort nestles snugly on its slope at 2 720m, making it the highest resort in South Africa. “The carefully selected position of the resort, on the south-facing slope of the highest mountain in the Cape, ensures that the snow lasts, extending the time available for skiing. Slopes cleared and groomed during summer quickly transform into ski runs after even the lightest of snowfalls,” said Tiffindell.