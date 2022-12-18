Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

6 green places to visit this summer for an outdoor experience around Durban

Birds caught on camera relaxing on a river island which is pleasant sight for bird watchers. Picture: Supplied

Birds caught on camera relaxing on a river island which is pleasant sight for bird watchers. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

The best way to enjoy summer in Durban or anywhere is to get out there, and do some outdoor activities. The goal is to have as much fun as possible while the weather still permits.

If you’re looking for outdoor fun with friends and loved ones, Durban’s Green Corridors tourism site offers a variety of fun and adventurous outdoor activities this festive season.

Story continues below Advertisement

These activities are at places away from the holiday crowds, suitable for the whole family, self-drive or guided, and only a short distance from the city centre.

Ezemvelo Beachwood Mangroves

Birds caught on camera relaxing on a river island which is pleasant sight for bird watchers. Picture: Supplied

For some fun water based activities, which are also close to beaches and the Blue Lagoon on Durban’s beachfront the GreenHub has some awesome eco-tourism activities including birding, hiking, canoeing, and a visit to the fascinating Ezemvelo Beachwood Mangroves (on selected days) with its incredibly unique ecosystem.

More on this

Valley of 1000 Hills

Adventure seekers tubing at Mqeku Picnic Site. Picture: Supplied

Visit the iconic and majestic Valley of 1000 hills, where there are six very different sites from which to choose, offering a mix of hiking, walking, birding, canoeing, MTB (mountain biking) and picnicking.

Inanda Dam/ eNanda Adventure Park

Story continues below Advertisement
eNanda Adventure Park also has MTB trails for cyclists. Picture: Supplied

On the sprawling and spectacular Inanda Dam lies the gorgeous eNanda Adventure Park with picnic sites on the water’s edge, a pump bike track, and guided biking, birding, hiking, and canoeing excursions.

There are two guided MTB trails for seasoned cyclists. Deep into the valley is Isithumba with walking, hiking and biking trails, as well as authentic cultural tours; while Lower Molweni on the outskirts of the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve is a hikers, birders, and nature-lovers paradise with a network of community-developed nature trails.

Nogxaza Falls Hike

Story continues below Advertisement
A pristine waterfall on the Amatata Adventures hike around Maphepetheni. Picture: Supplied

The Nogxaza Falls Hike that begins at Over Rock in Upper Molweni is a strenuous hike that provides breathtaking views of rural KZN, likewise a new trail in Amaphephetheni, in the mountains overlooking Inanda, is run by Amatata Adventures and offers hikes with heart-stopping views of the Inanda Dam, and the Valley of 1000 Hills.

The Mqeku Picnic Site

Enjoy unspo9lied nature and pitch a tent at Mqeku Picnic Site. Picture: Supplied

For a fun day out The Mqeku Picnic Site has a natural waterslide on the pristine tributary into the Umgeni. Braai facilities and plenty of shade make it an ideal spot for the whole family to relax and enjoy nature.

Mnini Dam

Couple enjoys canoeing at Mnini Dam. Picture: Supplied

South of Durban, just 15 minutes from Amanzimtoti, set in the warm and welcoming community of uMgababa is Mnini Dam which has two sites, the Thulas’ Adventures and the Mnini Dam Tourist Resort both ideal for picnics, canoeing, fishing and birding, hiking, and bike trails.

Green Corridors sites and tourism experiences are so easily accessible, although guided tours can enhance one’s experience. Shuttle tours are offered to many of these sites in an air conditioned mini-bus with qualified guides.

Related Topics:

DurbanFestiveMindfulness2022Advice

Share