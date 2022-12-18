6 green places to visit this summer for an outdoor experience around Durban

The best way to enjoy summer in Durban or anywhere is to get out there, and do some outdoor activities. The goal is to have as much fun as possible while the weather still permits. If you’re looking for outdoor fun with friends and loved ones, Durban’s Green Corridors tourism site offers a variety of fun and adventurous outdoor activities this festive season.

These activities are at places away from the holiday crowds, suitable for the whole family, self-drive or guided, and only a short distance from the city centre. Ezemvelo Beachwood Mangroves Birds caught on camera relaxing on a river island which is pleasant sight for bird watchers. Picture: Supplied For some fun water based activities, which are also close to beaches and the Blue Lagoon on Durban’s beachfront the GreenHub has some awesome eco-tourism activities including birding, hiking, canoeing, and a visit to the fascinating Ezemvelo Beachwood Mangroves (on selected days) with its incredibly unique ecosystem.

Valley of 1000 Hills Adventure seekers tubing at Mqeku Picnic Site. Picture: Supplied Visit the iconic and majestic Valley of 1000 hills, where there are six very different sites from which to choose, offering a mix of hiking, walking, birding, canoeing, MTB (mountain biking) and picnicking. Inanda Dam/ eNanda Adventure Park

eNanda Adventure Park also has MTB trails for cyclists. Picture: Supplied On the sprawling and spectacular Inanda Dam lies the gorgeous eNanda Adventure Park with picnic sites on the water’s edge, a pump bike track, and guided biking, birding, hiking, and canoeing excursions. There are two guided MTB trails for seasoned cyclists. Deep into the valley is Isithumba with walking, hiking and biking trails, as well as authentic cultural tours; while Lower Molweni on the outskirts of the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve is a hikers, birders, and nature-lovers paradise with a network of community-developed nature trails. Nogxaza Falls Hike

A pristine waterfall on the Amatata Adventures hike around Maphepetheni. Picture: Supplied The Nogxaza Falls Hike that begins at Over Rock in Upper Molweni is a strenuous hike that provides breathtaking views of rural KZN, likewise a new trail in Amaphephetheni, in the mountains overlooking Inanda, is run by Amatata Adventures and offers hikes with heart-stopping views of the Inanda Dam, and the Valley of 1000 Hills. The Mqeku Picnic Site Enjoy unspo9lied nature and pitch a tent at Mqeku Picnic Site. Picture: Supplied For a fun day out The Mqeku Picnic Site has a natural waterslide on the pristine tributary into the Umgeni. Braai facilities and plenty of shade make it an ideal spot for the whole family to relax and enjoy nature.