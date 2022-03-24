6 things to do in Seychelles that are a must for first-time visitors

Everything about Seychelles is so captivating and enthralling. The amazing island nation is known to offer unforgettable experiences to tourists who flock to this place from all across the globe.

Story continues below Advertisment

The unmistakable features such as lush tropical vegetation, beautiful beaches, and a wide variety of marine life in this republic result in a range of things to do and places to visit. Seychelles needs to be seen if you wish to believe what it has to offer. Some visits are even a must, as they build the reputation of the country. Throughout this guide, we share with you the things you should do in Seychelles. Even if your stay is only for a few days, you will leave without any regrets. So before you pack your bags to fly, stop by and check out the things to do.

Started my first day in the Seychelles at Mission Lodge!

Situated just below the summit of Sans Soucis, the Mission Lodge affords one of the most extraordinary views of Mahe's west coast. @visitseychelles @BigAmbitionsZA @IOLTravel#seychellesislands #visitseychelles pic.twitter.com/hlLwMXqoss — Lutho (@DjThotho_Pasiya) March 14, 2022 Visit the Mission Lodge Located just below the summit of Sans Soucis, the Mission Lodge has one of the most extraordinary views over the west coast of Mahé. It was once a farm and boarding school for liberated slave children, which opened in March 1876 and was known as 'Fagnes Town' and later renamed 'Capucin'.

Story continues below Advertisment

In 1889, there were 79 students there shortly before the project collapsed. Today you can still see the ruins of 'Venn's Town'. They lie at the beginning of a road leading to the lookout point, from which there is a breathtaking view of green mountainsides and the vast azure blue ocean, over which tropical birds glide majestically. Peace and the overwhelming beauty of nature unite there to win your heart. Victoria, the capital city of the Seychelles is worth checking out if visiting Seychelles is on your bucket list. @visitseychelles @BigAmbitionsZA @IOLTravel#seychellesislands #visitseychelles #seeseychelles pic.twitter.com/L7PhIT9id3 — Lutho (@DjThotho_Pasiya) March 14, 2022 The Sir Selwyn Selwyn Clarke market

Story continues below Advertisment

If you are looking for the best fresh vegetable, fruit, and fish shopping experience in Seychelles, this is it. The Sir Selwyn Selwyn-Clarke Market is an emblem of Seychelles. This national landmark was built in 1840 in a magnificent early-Victorian style and renovated in early 1999. The market is the main market in the capital of Victoria. It is the best place to buy the freshest fruits, vegetables, fish, and meat. They also have a variety of spices and you will find many reasonably priced local craft and souvenir stands.

Story continues below Advertisment

The smell of fish is definitely something that can not be denied while walking around the market. It is pretty impressive to see the huge array of fish on offer. The market is a very colourful place so do not forget to take your camera. What's a travel trip without wine and beer tasting experiences and distillery tours? On my trip to the Seychelles I got to visit the famous Takamaka Distillery. @visitseychelles @BigAmbitionsZA @IOLTravel @IOL_Lifestyle #visitseychelles #seychellesislands pic.twitter.com/ZaxruKMH8p — Lutho (@DjThotho_Pasiya) March 18, 2022 Rum tasting at Takamaka Rum Distillery What is a trip to a different region or country without wine, craft beer, whisky, or rum tasting?

A trip to Seychelles is not complete without visiting Takamaka Distillery, which can be found along the gorgeous coastline of Mahé Island. This is Seychelle's only commercial rum producer and exporter, which was founded by two brothers of the d’Offay family and has been operating since 2002. The Takamaka Rum Distillery tour and garden tour are very insightful and form part of the most popular attractions of Seychelles, bringing more and more visitors to the exceptional island of Mahé.

Make your toast to the republic by enjoying their local spice-infused rums. The sugar cane used is grown in four different regions of Mahé by independent farmers and is then crushed, distilled, aged, and blended on-site. Takamaka rum is named after a local bay on the island and is the name of a local tree. My favourite rums at the tasting were the Zanannan which blends the producer's rum made on Seychelles with natural pineapple essences, resulting in a sweet, fruity spirit that does excellently in cocktails and mixed drinks, and the Dark Spiced which is a sweet, rich spiced rum that produces plenty of vanilla and caramel notes and the overproof rum that offers overproof expression and has been bottled up at a hefty 69% ABV. A visit to Le Jardin du Roi Spice Garden

Le Jardin Du Roi is a famous spice garden on the island of Mahe. Located on the hills overlooking Anse Royale Beach, it is around two kilometres from the popular seaside destination. The 35-hectare plantation with local forestation is modelled after French spice garden designs of the 18th century for growing rare spice-producing plants in the tropical colonies. The garden cultivates a wide variety of spices, including vanilla, citronella, and nutmeg, as well as endemic plants - all of which feature in meals served at the establishment.

Had so much fun today at the La Digue Island. Palm trees, white sandy beaches, coral reefs and exotic tropical vegetation make a Seychelles trip a true wishlist destination. @visitseychelles@BigAmbitionsZA @IOLTravel #seychellesislands #visitseychelles #seeseychelles pic.twitter.com/jZbLc1cs6D — Lutho (@DjThotho_Pasiya) March 15, 2022 Visit a beach It is hard to resist going to the beach for a dip or swim because of the warm weather, which is why it is one of the popular things to do in Seychelles. The white sandy shore and turquoise waters make Seychelles beaches picture-perfect. You can swim, surf, and even dive on some of the beaches here.

Some of my favourite beaches are the Anse Lazio beach which is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, thanks to its perfect mixture of pristine golden sand, crystal-clear water, and impressive granite formations. Nestled on a bay on Praslin’s north west coast, this is one of the most breathtaking beaches you will ever find. Another beach has to be Anse Source D'Argent. Famed for being one of the most photographed beaches on the planet, Anse Source d'Argent is a sight to behold.

A visit to the Vallee-de-Mel A living remnant of the ancient palm forests on Praslin, the Vallée de Mai is the green heart of Praslin Island and contains Seychelles’ largest intact forest of the endemic Coco de Mer palm. It is one of the world’s smallest natural Unesco world heritage sites and millions of years of isolation have led to the evolution of many unique species in this forest that are found nowhere else in the world.