It’s revered as one of the natural world’s great spectacles, and the raw power of the mighty Zambezi River plunging 108m into the mighty Victoria Falls has spawned awe and legends for centuries.
There’s really no better time to visit the falls, than right at this moment, says Desmond O’Connor, Head of kulula holidays. “We reckon the low-season, from October to January is ideal for seeing the rainbow’s hues in the spray of the falls, as well as the region’s renowned hospitality and outdoor activities. He suggests the following:
Take a cruise
It’s become a rite of passage for visitors to take one of the many sunset cruises offered on the stretch of river above the falls. There’s a good reason for that popularity: on this beautiful stretch of river it’s common to see massive herds of elephants of all ages drinking and bathing.
The mothers drop their young in huge numbers at this time of the year and watching the new-borns frolick in the water is a delight. You’ll be close enough to hear the splashing of the hippos and the distinctive, contented, deep-bass rumbling of the elephants while sipping a sundowner. Some cruises offer a full supper aboard.