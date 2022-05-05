85 ancient tombs unearthed in Egypt

Cairo: A total of 85 tombs, dating from the period of the Old Kingdom of Egypt about 4 500 years ago until the Ptolemaic dynasty, spanning from 305 BC to 30 BC, were unearthed in the southern province of Sohag, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said.

An Egyptian archaeological mission in the Gabal El Haridi region, about 350km south of the capital Cairo, found 30 death certificates next to the mummies. The death certificates showed the dead person's name, job and age and their parents' names, written in old Greek letters and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.