The Swakopmund Mole beachfront is one of the big attractions. File pic

Namibia is like an undiscovered gem for many travellers who choose it as a holiday destination. Its coastal towns are a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone wanting to venture off the beaten track.

Seeff’s MD at Seeff Namibia, Maria Esterhuysen says Nambian towns have plenty to offer visitors.

Swakopmund

The town is known for its German styled architecture, beaches and views of the red dunes of the Namib Desert overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Esterhuysen says: “Swakopmund is not only a favourite destination with tourists, but also with Namibians. The town appeals to holiday makers and property buyers, whether for investment purposes or residential needs."

Moderate temperatures rarely varying with more than 10 degrees between minimum and maximum.

German style cuisine at any of the numerous restaurants.

Swim in the almost waveless waters of the main beach, known as The Molen - or spot dolphins.

There's skydiving, balloon rides, scenic flights, dune surfing, dune gliding, sand boarding, quad biking, kayaking, wave surfing, paddle boarding, fishing, camel rides, horse riding or a 4x4 adventure along the red sand dunes or the coast line.

Walvis Bay

Not only is Walvis Bay known for its natural harbour that houses a variety of vessels, but also for its marine life.

There's a beautiful lagoon that can blush pink with flamingos preying on shrimp.

Go bird watching at Bird Island, dune boarding at Dune 7, windsurfing and kayaking on the lagoon, fishing at Sandwich harbour or enjoy oysters and sparkling wine while experiencing Walvis Bay on an ocean adventure.

Henties Bay