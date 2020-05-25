Africa Day: Clarifying 5 myths about Africa

Many international travellers have different views on Africa. Here are 5 myths about the continent: Myth: Africa is a country Lowdown: "I am going to Africa," is what many international travellers say when they visit a country in Africa. Africa is a continent that boasts 54 countries, all offering its unique experiences. For example, Ethiopia is known for its coffee, while Mozambique lures travellers who want to catch some sun and sea. Myth: Africa is a crime hot spot Lowdown: Like anywhere in the world, African countries do have crime. However, it is not as bad as people paint it to be. While one cannot overlook criminal activities, it's important to research the places you want to visit. Speak to your travel agent about your concerns and befriend locals in the country to find out about the places you should avoid.

Myth: You will contract diseases if you travel to Africa

Lowdown: African countries have done an exceptional job to warn visitors to keep safe when visiting countries that pose health threats. Many travellers are advised to take vaccines and bring insect repellent if they are travelling to high-risk malaria zones. Africa is fairly safe to travel, and some countries like South Africa does not require vaccines to enter.

Myth: Wild animals are roaming about

Lowdown: Africa has designated parks and game reserves where animals, including the Big 5, roam freely. Travellers can go on a safari to see these animals. Don't worry, you won't see a lion at the airport or in your hotel lobby.

Myth: Africa's accommodation is drab, and there is no wifi

Lowdown: Africa is home to some of the most luxurious spots in the world. Here you can have a five-star safari stay and indulge in some scenic beach views while sipping on champagne. Wifi spots are plenty.

