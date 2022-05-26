Africa Month: Airbnb reveals the top 10 trending destinations in Africa

According to Airbnb data, Cotonou, the vibrant capital of Benin, tops the list of spectacular destinations in Africa. Guests on Airbnb are also set to embrace Salazie on the island of Réunion, a spot best known for its volcanic landscape and hiking trails.

And of course, Morocco continues to be a popular destination for guests, with three out of 10 places on the list located there, as guests look beyond Marrakesh for stays off the beaten path. Airbnb’s top 10 trending destinations in Africa for 2022 include: Cotonou, Benin; Kinshasa, Congo; Agadir, Morocco; Taghazout, Morocco; Salazie, Réunion Island; Kenitra, Morocco; Dahab, Egypt; Vaal Marina, South Africa; Stellenbosch, South Africa; and Hurghada, Egypt. Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said: “The top trending destination list is a snapshot of where guests are booking and planning to travel on Airbnb. It’s exciting to see such a diverse range of destinations being represented from across Africa. We believe that travel can play a powerful role in promoting cross-cultural understanding and this list is a great example of the ways in which our community is connecting with and celebrating African culture.”

Naomi, a host on Airbnb in Nairobi, Kenya, said: “Hosting on Airbnb is an amazing adventure where you can meet guests from different parts of the world. The beauty of it all is the diversity and the coming together of people from different walks of life.” ‘’My most memorable experience is when l hosted a guest who works in Bermuda. He decided to use Kenya as his stopover from Zimbabwe to Bermuda. It was his first time in Nairobi. What he enjoyed most was when l took him to the tourist market called Masai Market, where you browse all sorts of African products. He was very excited to understand the culture of Kenyans and how young people in Kenya continue to embrace it. Our culture is very rooted and it will take a long time to change. At the market you can get items our forefathers used in their time,” Naomi continued. Prospective hosts across Africa can learn more about how much they could earn by sharing their space on Airbnb through the “What’s My Place Worth” tool. The interactive tool computes the estimated income based on geography and type of listing, and uses prior Airbnb booking data in the area.