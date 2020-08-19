Africa Travel Week set to launch virtual meetings and masterclasses this September

Africa Travel Week will launch their virtual Meetings and Masterclasses this September to connect African tourism products with buyers from across the world.

Megan Oberholzer, Reed Exhibitions Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Creative Industries, said that after the Africa Travel Week was postponed this year, they wanted to enter the virtual space with the introduction of our online platform, Africa Travel Week Connect.

“The platform, which focuses on industry news and interactive webinars, is going from strength to strength, and we are now excited to kick-start our Meetings and Masterclasses in September, which is also Tourism Month,” she said.

The virtual Meetings and Masterclasses will run from September to October. During the event, attendees can engage in a series of educational masterclasses led by industry experts. "Unlike your standard webinars, these sessions will encourage a two-way conversation between the teacher-hosts and attendees. You will get to meet with our experts,” explained Oberholzer.

Part one of the classes will focus on identifying and successfully marketing to post-Covid target groups such as the luxury traveller, the African diaspora traveller and the LGBTQ+ market. The second part will cover practical steps for implementing safety protocols that international visitors will expect, based on case studies from destinations that have opened their borders successfully.